MAN KILLED IN NIGHTCLUB

A 26-year-old Sizinda man in Bulawayo was forced out of bed by a friend, only to meet his death moments later at a nearby nightclub on Friday night.
The deceased, identified as Mthokozisi Ndlovu, had already
retired to bed and had managed to ward off manoeuvres from a friend to go
drinking. But when his friend, identified as Terrence came for the second time,
he could not resist the temptation.
“He was a young man with a future, he was taken by a friend
called Terrence from home and we understand he was already sleeping when this
friend came for him. I wonder how much alcohol they drank from that period he
left home till he was killed and where this friend was when this attack took
place,” said his uncle, Mr Jeff Phiri.
Another relative confirmed that the deceased had retired to
bed when his friend came to fetch him.
“We were informed that this friend came initially and
Mthokozisi refused to go with him, and he left. He then returned for the second
time and convinced him to leave the house and they left together. We are
suspicious because it seems like there was an agenda, someone wanted to hurt
him so they made sure he left the house. Maybe this friend knows what was
supposed to happen. We are not sure,” said Mr Griffiths Ndiweni.
Sources said Ndlovu was allegedly stabbed in the chest by
an unknown assailant outside a nightclub in the suburb when police officers
were dispersing revellers in the club as it was past its closing time. The
deceased, a father of one, is said to have returned from South Africa just over
a year ago where he had been resident.
Speaking to Sunday News, his grief stricken uncle, Mr Phiri, said he was informed about the death
just before midnight.
“I was woken up just before midnight by our neighbour. The
father of the boy is not here, he is in Victoria Falls and his mother stays in
Tshabalala. I was told Mthokozisi was stabbed at the shops, and I found his
body covered in a red blanket waiting to be collected by the police. We asked
who had stabbed him and I was told it was a man they did not know, but he left
his sandals at the crime scene. He also left behind a cloth that was then taken
by another man who was arrested by the police and is assisting with
investigations,” he said.
Mr Phiri said they were still trying to make sense of what
actually happened.
“When he was stabbed, the police were in the vicinity, he
was stabbed while they were inside trying to get the club to close as it was
supposed to close at 10pm and it was already past its closing time. We hear the
police could not get out of the club as it was full and the revellers were
resisting that it be closed,” said a distraught Mr Phiri.
He described the wound inflicted on the deceased. “We
cannot say a knife was used to stab him, no, he had a huge hole in his left
breast, and the attacker must have used a thick but sharp iron bar to stab him.
The blood that came out was very little, all the blood filled up in his
stomach, we found his stomach very enlarged,” he said.
Police however, could not immediately comment on the
matter. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment