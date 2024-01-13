GUARD LOSES GUN TO HOOKER

A MUTOKO-BASED security guard lost his service pistol to a commercial sex worker after failing to pay for her services.

Evidence Mangonono (27), had hired a sex worker only identified as Choice and had sex with her near a bank where he was guarding.

It is reported that the sex worker took the pistol after Mangonono had failed to pay for her services.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts where Mangonono was sentenced to a year in prison by magistrate Chiedza Gatsi for violating the Firearms Act.

The guard will, however, perform 325 hours community service at Hurungwe Primary school in Murewa after Gatsi suspended the sentence.

According to the State, on January 7, this year, Mangonono drank sex enhancing herbs with his colleagues and hired the sex worker. He had sexual intercourse with the sex worker at the back of the bank he was guarding.

After the act Mangonono failed to pay for the service, prompting the sex worker to take his service pistol as collateral. The next day his company discovered that his service gun was missing and filed a police report.

Mangonono later made a follow up and paid Choice to recover the gun.

Nathan Majuru represented the State. Newsday