GUARD LOSES GUN TO HOOKER

A MUTOKO-BASED security guard lost his service pistol to a commercial sex worker after failing to pay for her services.
Evidence Mangonono (27), had hired a sex worker only
identified as Choice and had sex with her near a bank where he was guarding.
It is reported that the sex worker took the pistol after
Mangonono had failed to pay for her services.
The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts where
Mangonono was sentenced to a year in prison by magistrate Chiedza Gatsi for
violating the Firearms Act.
The guard will, however, perform 325 hours community
service at Hurungwe Primary school in Murewa after Gatsi suspended the
sentence.
According to the State, on January 7, this year, Mangonono
drank sex enhancing herbs with his colleagues and hired the sex worker. He had
sexual intercourse with the sex worker at the back of the bank he was guarding.
After the act Mangonono failed to pay for the service,
prompting the sex worker to take his service pistol as collateral. The next day
his company discovered that his service gun was missing and filed a police
report.
Mangonono later made a follow up and paid Choice to recover
the gun.
Nathan Majuru represented the State. Newsday
