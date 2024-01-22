COPS HUNT FOR MURDERERS WHO SKINNED TEACHER

Police in Kwekwe, the Midlands province are investigating a suspected ritualistic murder in which a teacher from Rio Tinto High School was found dead on Friday with his eyes gouged out, ears and nose missing and head skinned near a business centre in Zhombe.

In a post on X, the police appealed for information on the murder of Fanuel Mwale (57) whose body was found along a gravel road near Joel Business Centre in Zhombe.

Mwale had last been seen around 4pm after knocking off duty on Thursday.

Separately, the police confirmed the arrest of six suspected drug dealers in Harare on Thursday for allegedly posing as members of the security services only for them to be found in possession of crystal meth.

They are Lloyd Rayeni Zvoma (33), Clemence Manyika (33), Sylvester Chaire (33), Simbarashe chiyangwa (34), Sydney Chikozho (46) and Felix Tagonera (34).

Detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics arrested the six for allegedly posing as members of the security services as they demanded a US$1 000 bribe from Tafadzwa Mudzekenyedze who they had apprehended in Kuwadzana for supplying dangerous drugs to the public.

Acting on a tip off, the detectives tracked the six to a side road near the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Grounds and recovered a getaway BMW vehicle, a ZRP identity card, 5g of crystal Meth, a pair of handcuffs, 3 GPS tracking devices and a paper spray.

The six are also being linked to another case of impersonating police officers which occurred last December 31 at a house along Stoneridge Road, Avondale where Paola Thompson who they had apprehended for allegedly cultivating dagga paid them a US$500 bribe after they claimed to be members of the CID Drugs and Narcotics section of the police.

The police had since arrested Thompson and her father, Tony Octave Cesano for allegedly cultivating dagga last January 3 for which the duo has appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court for trial.

Meanwhile the police have reported the death of nine people in three separate road traffic accidents around the country over the past three days.

Two of the mishaps occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo road on Friday and Saturday with four people perishing at the 103km peg along the near Chegutu around 1PM when a Toyota Sienta in which they were travelling collided with a haulage truck which the driver of the smaller vehicle was trying to overtake.

Three other people died while twenty three others were injured at the 215km peg along the same road when a commuter omnibus in which they were travelling in with eighteen other passengers in an accident on Friday.

Along the Harare-Nyamapanda road, two people died while twelve others were injured when a Toyota Dyna veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof at the 81.5km peg on Thursday around 10.40pm.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Murewa Hospital mortuary for post mortem whist the injured are admitted at the same hospital. – New Ziana