BID TO OUST MUTSVANGWA

ZANU PF affiliate Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has split following the birth of a splinter group which has portrayed the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs minister Christopher Mutsvangwa as an illegitimate leader.
Addressing the media on Friday, Mutsvangwa confirmed the
birth of a splinter war veterans grouping which he described as
“Johnny-come-lately” whose objectives were to snatch their organisation’s name.
The divisions among the war vets have exposed factionalism
in Zanu PF with each group reportedly having strong backing in the party.
Mutsvangwa said he was still the chairperson of the ZNLWVA
ahead of the congress to be held any time soon to elect a new leadership.
“I want to add something concerning my ministry and my
organisation the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association where I
am the chairperson. We are going to have a congress as soon as our President
Emmerson Mnangagwa is back on leave, who is our patron,” Mutsvangwa said.
“We see an effort by the Johnny-come-lately; they want to
snatch our name, why can’t they start their own thing? We are seeing some
people who are impostors saying they are from the ZNLWVA.
“Zanu PF is our DNA as war veterans and we want to thank
President Emmerson Mnangagwa for restoring our ministry,” he added.
In a Press statement yesterday the splinter group said
Mutsvangwa’s tenure had expired.
The statement said that their leader was Andrease Ethan
Mathibela who they are backing.
“It is important to note that Ambassador Mutsvangwa ceased
to be chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association
(ZNLWVA) on November 5, 2019, as his first five-year tenure had come to an end.
Therefore, any statements or actions taken by him after that date are not
representative of the official position of ZNLWVA,” read the statement.
“Election of a new executive on October 7, 2023, an
extraordinary congress was held during which a new executive, led by Andrease
Ethan Mathibela was elected into office.
“This new executive is currently responsible for leading
ZNLWVA and making decisions on behalf of the association. Any information or
statements concerning the ZNLWVA should be sought from the current executive,”
said the splinter war veterans group in its statement.
The war veterans vowed that any statements made by
Mutsvangwa regarding ZNLWVA’s activities or plans are invalid and hold no legal
effect.
“We urge all members of ZNLWVA and its stakeholders to
dismiss Ambassador Mutsvangwa's statement with the contempt it deserves. As
mentioned earlier, his statements do not reflect the official position of
ZNLWVA and they should be considered as such,” the statement added.
Zanu PF information director Farai Marapira yesterday said
ZNLWVA was an affiliate of his part and dismissed allegations of divisions
among the freedom fighters.
“War veterans are an affiliate of Zanu PF, there are just a
few who have joined a former Rhodesian soldier who has not repented and this
cannot cause division in Zanu PF because of someone who is simply
lost,”Marapira said.
War veterans have in the past been used as foot soldiers in
campaigning for Zanu PF, in some cases according to human rights watchdogs,
perpetrating violence against opposition supporters.
Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged war veterans
ahead of the August 23 elections to scale up campaigns to ensure the ruling
Zanu PF party romped to victory. Newsday
