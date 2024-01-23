23 MAGISTRATES TO HANDLE POLITICAL CASES

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 23 magistrates to handle matters that might arise on by-elections slated for February 3.
The by-elections arose following the recall of sitting
legislators by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.
The six National Assembly constituencies where the
by-elections will be held are Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West,
Zvimba East and Mkoba North.
The list of the magistrates is contained in General Notice
2101 of 2023 published by JSC Chairman and Chief Justice Luke Malaba in a
Government Gazette published on December 22 last year.
The magistrates were designated to handle the cases in
terms of provisions of the Electoral Act.
The magistrates for Harare are Learnmore Mapiye, Dennis
Mangosi and Sheanesu Motova; in Mashonaland East the cases will be handled by
Sekai Chiwundura and Rumbidzai Munemo, in Mashonaland West Archie Wochiwunga,
Lissa Mutendereki, Zanorashe Zanorashe and Christine Nyandoro will deal with
the cases while in Matabeleland South, Charity Maphosa, Takudzwa Gwazemba and
Vavariro Gabi will deal with cases that may arise.
In Bulawayo, Sherpherd Munjanja and Vakai Chikwekwe will
deal with the cases while in Matabeleland North Kudzanayi Manyike will handle
the cases.
In Masvingo, the JSC appointed Farai Gwitima and Rutendo
Jakati while in Midlands Sangster Tavengwa, Beaulity Dube and Mildred Matuvi
Mildred were designated and in Manicaland Tendai Mahwe, Anniah Ndiraya and
Tatenda Makwanya will deal with cases that may arise.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chief Elections
Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana has appointed the Constituency Elections
Officers for the by-elections.
The list is contained in General Notice 2102 of 2023
published in the Government Gazette on December 22 last year.
They are Mabel Masiko (Chegutu West) and will be stationed
at Chegutu Town Council, Loice Masimu (Goromonzi South, Goromonzi RDC
Offices-Ruwa), Edwin Shumba (Mkoba North, Mkoba 1 High School), Nomagugu Nyathi
(Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Nkulumane Housing Office) Stewart Zvavambire (Seke,
Jonasi Secondary School) and Givemore Masongorera (Zvimba East, Mt Hampden
Training Centre).
Mr Tshabangu has recalled 40 legislators and over 42
councillors due to the infighting within the beleaguered opposition party.
In the nine by-elections held last month to fill the
vacancies in parliament precipitated by the initial recalls Zanu-PF won seven
out of the nine seats contested. Chronicle
