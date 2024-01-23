23 MAGISTRATES TO HANDLE POLITICAL CASES

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 23 magistrates to handle matters that might arise on by-elections slated for February 3.

The by-elections arose following the recall of sitting legislators by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

The six National Assembly constituencies where the by-elections will be held are Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

The list of the magistrates is contained in General Notice 2101 of 2023 published by JSC Chairman and Chief Justice Luke Malaba in a Government Gazette published on December 22 last year.

The magistrates were designated to handle the cases in terms of provisions of the Electoral Act.

The magistrates for Harare are Learnmore Mapiye, Dennis Mangosi and Sheanesu Motova; in Mashonaland East the cases will be handled by Sekai Chiwundura and Rumbidzai Munemo, in Mashonaland West Archie Wochiwunga, Lissa Mutendereki, Zanorashe Zanorashe and Christine Nyandoro will deal with the cases while in Matabeleland South, Charity Maphosa, Takudzwa Gwazemba and Vavariro Gabi will deal with cases that may arise.

In Bulawayo, Sherpherd Munjanja and Vakai Chikwekwe will deal with the cases while in Matabeleland North Kudzanayi Manyike will handle the cases.

In Masvingo, the JSC appointed Farai Gwitima and Rutendo Jakati while in Midlands Sangster Tavengwa, Beaulity Dube and Mildred Matuvi Mildred were designated and in Manicaland Tendai Mahwe, Anniah Ndiraya and Tatenda Makwanya will deal with cases that may arise.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana has appointed the Constituency Elections Officers for the by-elections.

The list is contained in General Notice 2102 of 2023 published in the Government Gazette on December 22 last year.

They are Mabel Masiko (Chegutu West) and will be stationed at Chegutu Town Council, Loice Masimu (Goromonzi South, Goromonzi RDC Offices-Ruwa), Edwin Shumba (Mkoba North, Mkoba 1 High School), Nomagugu Nyathi (Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Nkulumane Housing Office) Stewart Zvavambire (Seke, Jonasi Secondary School) and Givemore Masongorera (Zvimba East, Mt Hampden Training Centre).

Mr Tshabangu has recalled 40 legislators and over 42 councillors due to the infighting within the beleaguered opposition party.

In the nine by-elections held last month to fill the vacancies in parliament precipitated by the initial recalls Zanu-PF won seven out of the nine seats contested. Chronicle