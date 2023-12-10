ZANU PF : WHY WE WON IN MATEBELELAND



The ruling Zanu-PF party romped to victory when it won six out of eight National Assembly seats in Bulawayo, Binga, Lupane and Beitbridge in the by-election held at the weekend.

The revolutionary party attributed its triumph to its aggressive campaign strategy, capitalising on the opposition’s chaos which saw the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) recalling its members.

During the campaign in the run-up to the by- elections, the ruling party deployed senior party members to campaign for its candidates.

The by-elections were held in eight of the nine constituencies that fell vacant following the recalling of MPs by the party’s interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu. Zanu-PF candidate for Mavuku-Tafara Constituency Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya won the seat uncontested after the High Court nullified the nomination of CCC candidate Mr Kufahakutizwi Febion Munyaradzi.

The opposition CCC party recalled 15 of its legislators from Parliament and nine of them had been elected under first-past-the-post voting while the other six had been elected through proportional representation.

There was low voter turnout in some constituencies and wards. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said this was not something new as by-elections have always attracted fewer voters.

Zanu-PF was yesterday basking in glory after it wrestled seats which were won by CCC in the August harmonised elections.

In Lupane East, Zanu-PF candidate, Cde Phathisiwe Machangu was declared a winner after garnering 6 863 compared to Mr David Nyathi of CCC who got 1 750 votes.

In Binga North constituency, Zanu-PF’s Cde Muchimba Chineka wrestled the seat away from the opposition when he got 9 862 votes to beat CCC’s Ms Judith Sibanda who managed to get 1 003 votes.

In Beitbridge West, Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu-PF polled 4 929 votes while an independent candidate Mr Brandan Blessing Dube came a distance second with 366 votes and Zapu candidate Mr Thoriso Moyo got 255 votes.

Former Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Cde Raj Modi of Zanu-PF, reclaimed the Bulawayo South constituency, which he lost in August when he got 1 608 votes against CCC’s James Sithole who obtained 1 130.

Zanu- PF also won the Nketa constituency when its candidate Cde Albert Mavunga got 1 550 votes while CCC’s Ambrose Sibindi got 1 439 and DOP candidate Luckmore Gwetu came a distant third with 177 votes.

Cde Arthur Mujeyi of Zanu-PF is the winner of the Cowdray Park constituency after he got 1 765 votes while CCC candidate Mr Vusumuzi Chirwa obtained 1 560 votes.

The Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency was won by the opposition as CCC’s Mr Charles Moyo got 1 632 votes beating Zanu-PF’s Cde Dzingai Kamamba who got 1 097 votes while independent candidate, Mr Pardon Tapfumaneyi got 654 votes and DOP’s Blessing Sibanda got 47 votes.

The opposition party CCC also won the Lobengula-Magwegwe seat after its candidate Tendayi Nyathi got 1 648 while Zanu-PF’s Cde Wenziwe Dube polled 1 318 votes.

Musician-cum politician Cde Sandra Ndebele Sibindi of Zanu-PF is now the councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo. She got 1 106 votes beating Mr Simbarashe Dube of CCC who obtained 782 votes, Michael Gumede of CCC got 57 votes and Nomagugu Ndlovu of Zapu got 11 votes.

Zanu-PF political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the electoral victory shows that people now appreciate the work that the Zanu-PF led Government is doing.

He said the ruling party was looking forward to winning more seats in the February by-elections.

“I can only surmise that people have seen the light. Even those who were fence-sitting have seen that this is the best side to go and we expect to continue to have more people seeing the light,” said Cde Bimha.

He attributed the party’s victory to its organisational structures which have clearly defined roles.

“It is the party for now and the party for the future, it has been demonstrated and continues to be demonstrated. It also shows that it is an organised party and has a long history and strong tradition,” he said.

Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu congratulated the party supporters for ensuring the party victory.

He said Zanu-PF is the only party that can address the people’s developmental issues while the opposition parties are just spoilers.

“It is clear there is no substitute for Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF is a party of choice, it is a colossal party in the country and whatever machinations that people will try will fail. CCC is in disarray because of its attempts to dislodge Zanu-PF,” said Dr Mpofu.

He said the more they try to dislodge Zanu-PF, the more confused they will be, the more chaotic they will be in their camp.

Cde Mavunga said he was elated after being voted to represent the Nketa constituency.

He said he took advantage of the chaos of the opposition in Parliament and crafted his winning message.

“I promised to represent the people of Nketa well in Parliament. We have seen the opposition protesting in Parliament and this is not what the people want from their elected leaders.

“They want representatives who will enact laws that will transform their lives for the better,” he said.

Cde Mavunga said he made it clear to voters that the opposition had no leadership that is willing to serve them. Chroniicle