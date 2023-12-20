THREE ARRESTED IN GWERU GOLD RUSH

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a gold rush in the affluent suburb of Mtausi Park in Gweru as the Government takes a stand against illegal mining.President Mnangagwa is on record that the Second Republic will not tolerate illegal mining and that mining must be done in a proper and environmentally friendly manner.
Police are now working with relevant Government entities to
find a lasting solution to the Mtausi Park issue which has had sporadic gold
invasions.
Police confirmed the arrests of the suspects on their
official and verified microblogging site, X formerly Twitter, yesterday.
“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms that a report
of gold panning and rush was received in Gweru’s Cowfold Park and Mtausi
residential area,” reads part of the post.
“The situation is now under control with Police, EMA
(Environmental Management Agency), Ministry of Mines and Mining Development
working to resolve the issue with the stand owners.
“Three suspects have been arrested in connection with this
case.”
The arrest of the suspects follows an invasion of the
Mtausi Park residential area with some illegal miners bringing detectors, and
tilling material among other things.
Their presence in the area was proving to be a security
risk before the intervention of the police, with residents terrified by the
presence of illegal miners. Herald
