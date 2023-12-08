SA-BOUND BUS BURNS TO A SHELL

A South African-bound Good Riders bus went up in smoke and was burnt to ashes while parked at the Kwekwe Intercity Bus Terminus.
There were no passengers on board when the incident
occurred on Friday morning.
When the news crew arrived at the scene, the entire bus was
engulfed in flames while members of the public watched in shock.
The Kwekwe City fire department was in no-show and the
Redcliff Municipality fire tender only arrived after about 45 minutes.
Members of the public were outraged by the development and
had to be restrained from manhandling the fire team.
Witnesses said the fire started from the backseat of the
bus.
“We saw smoke coming out of the parked bus before it caught
fire which started from the back seat and it started spreading across the whole
bus. There was nothing we could do as the fire was moving fast,” said Mr Victor
Dube, a vendor.
Another witness said the fire might have started from the
engine.
“I think it’s a result of a fault in the engine. Because we
just saw smoke then fire then it spread across the bus,” said Ms Sheron Ncube.
The incident brought to the fore the inefficiency of the
Kwekwe City Council fire department which has been found wanting in most fire
incidents.
Recently Calvary Sports Bar in Amaveni was razed by an
inferno and the city fire tender never set foot there.
When a fire gutted Doctors’ residences at Kwekwe General
Hospital last year, the fire tender arrived without water and the firefighters
could not locate hydrants.
The residences were reduced to ashes.
Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Albert Zinhanga said they were
still investigating what transpired at the bus incident.
“We would like to acknowledge all the complaints and
frustration from residents regarding the bus incident that happened earlier
today. It is indeed regrettable. We want to assure you residents that we are
going to get to the bottom of this issue,” he said.
“We feel your pain, anger, and frustration. We are busy
compiling reports from different stakeholders regarding this incident. As soon
as we finish we will inform you,” he said.
Cllr Zinhanga acknowledged that the fire department was
inept.
“We must protect properties in the city. We will not hide
behind a finger. I however appeal to you to allow the investigations to take
place so that we find the problem and solve it,” he said.
Mayor Zinhanga said Kwekwe City has two fire tenders.
“We have 1 functional plus another brand new one that we
received this past week from the Government, those from Belarus,” he said.
Chronicle
