POMONA GETS ELECTRICITY GENERATING LICENCE

Geo Pomona Waste Management was recently issued with an electricity generation licence by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) which will see it produce 22MW at the Pomona Dumpiste.

In a letter to Geo Pomona, ZERA chief executive Mr Eddington Mazambani said the company had met all requirements for the licence.

“The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) refers to an application for

an electricity generation licence by Geo Pomona Waste Management (Private Limited for development of a 22 MW waste to energy power plant at Pomona Dumpsite in Harare Province

“Be advised the ZERA Board considered the licence application and resolved to approve that Geo Pomona Waste Management (Private) Limited be issued with an electricity generation licence to enable the company to construct, own, operate and maintain a 22 MW waste to energy power plant at Pomona Dumpsite in Harare Province.

“Following the approval of the application, Geo Pomona Waste Management (Private) Limited is required to pay the licence fee of USD32,976.00 including 15% VAT in accordance with Electricity (Licencing) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (No.2) published in Statutory instrument 92 of 2021,” he said.

Commenting on the awarding of the licence, Geo Pomona executive chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya said it is a happy coincidence that the licence comes immediately after Geo-Pomoma Waste Management Private Limited’s participation at the on-going COP 28 Summit which compels compliance to sustainable generation.

“Going forward, this means we are going to expedite our task of waste conversion to energy. We are happy about this licence as it gives us a pioneering role as a waste-powered private electricity generation entity. Generated electricity will feed into the national grid and therefore reducing electricity challenges,” he said. Herald