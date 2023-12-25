skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday 25 December 2023
I JUST WANT MY CHILDREN
Monday, December 25, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THREE DEFY CHAMISA
Three of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) by-election candidates filed their nomination papers as independent candidates in the Chegu...
OSTALLOS, CHIBAYA RISK BEING RECALLED : MOYO
Recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates who filed under the CCC name for the February 3, 2024 by-elections risk being remove...
CHIWENGA WEDS
ITS A DEAR AUNTIE RHODA LETTER : MOYO MOCKS CHAMISA'S DEMAND
Right to Nelson Chamisa's face image as an election symbol belongs to CCC founded by MDC A on Jan 2022, not to Chamisa. Through one of...
WIWA REFUSES TO TESTIFY
The trial of CCC members Job Sikhala and newly elected Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko on charges of inciting public violence in Chitungwiz...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment