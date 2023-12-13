GOD'S HAND IS ON ZIM, SAYS ED



Zimbabwe is a clear testimony of the hand of God as it has managed to succeed in the face of many trials and tribulations, among them the illegal sanctions imposed by the Western nations, President Mnangagwa said.

Speaking at the Interdenominational prayer service held at State House today, the President said the Almighty God shall surely help the nation to reach great heights.

“Our nation is testimony that in every circumstance when facing plenty or lack, abundance or need, we can do all things through Jesus Christ who gives us strength. Philippians 4 Verse 12-13.

“We must continue defining and controlling our destiny. This is despite the clandestine machinations of those who have sought to hinder our progress and development, including the illegal sanctions designed to cripple our economy,” he said.

The National Day of Prayer has been symbolic today as the rains poured shortly before the commencement of the prayer.

Among religious leaders in attendance are Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe the chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter Denominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and Vapostori and Zion4ED Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira are among the top religious leaders in attendance.

Several top Government officials were also in attendance. Herald