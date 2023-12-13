GOD'S HAND IS ON ZIM, SAYS ED

Zimbabwe is a clear testimony of the hand of God as it has managed to succeed in the face of many trials and tribulations, among them the illegal sanctions imposed by the Western nations, President Mnangagwa said.
Speaking at the Interdenominational prayer service held at
State House today, the President said the Almighty God shall surely help the
nation to reach great heights.
“Our nation is testimony that in every circumstance when
facing plenty or lack, abundance or need, we can do all things through Jesus
Christ who gives us strength. Philippians 4 Verse 12-13.
“We must continue defining and controlling our destiny.
This is despite the clandestine machinations of those who have sought to hinder
our progress and development, including the illegal sanctions designed to
cripple our economy,” he said.
The National Day of Prayer has been symbolic today as the
rains poured shortly before the commencement of the prayer.
Among religious leaders in attendance are Reverend Andrew
Wutawunashe the chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter Denominational
Council of Churches (ZIICC), Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and Vapostori and Zion4ED
Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira are among the top religious leaders in attendance.
Several top Government officials were also in attendance.
Herald
