FRESH FARM INVASION : 17 ARRESTED

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested 17 suspects for illegally settling at a farm in Longlands, in the Beatrice area.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of suspects in Mashonaland East for illegally settling at Longlands, Tantalon and Dagbreek farms in Beatrice and Chivhu. 17 suspects were arrested at Longlands and Tantalon farms in Beatrice.

“The suspects have appeared in court and are on remand.”

He said 14 other suspects who were arrested at Longlands Farm, Beatrice on 29 December 2023, are currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns land barons who are illegally parcelling out land to desperate home seeks that they risk being arrested and face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He said the police have since identified land barons in Mashonaland East and are interested in interviewing the listed suspects in connection with the illegal parcelling of land at Longlands, Tantalon and Dagbreek farms.

They are Michel Ndlovu, Zivengwa Mamina, Chrispen Magaya, Shadreck Chimbare, Shepherd Jongwe, Misheck Chuma and Last Rutsvara.

The listed suspects have been urged to report to CID Chivhu and CID Beatrice.

“The Police advises the public that only the Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries , Water and Rural Development is mandated to allocate agricultural land, hence those who are in need of agricultural land should approach the ministry.

“Anyone involved in parcelling out land or making unauthorised development on private or gazetted land will be arrested without fear or favour,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald