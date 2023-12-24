FIVE ROBBERS NABBED IN BYO

Yet another robbery gang has been accounted for as police intensify their successful operations against these gangs.

Five suspected robbers had been targeting families and businesspeople keeping large amounts of cash in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

The arrests of the seven have cleared 11 robberies.

The arrested suspects are Silence Kwangwa (26), Ayanda Ncube (32), Julias Mugwagwa (28), Douglas Rizani (32) and Edzayi Madondo (38) who were arrested in connection with a spate of armed robberies around Bulawayo and Victoria Falls between May and this month.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police moved in on the gang last Friday acting on received information leading to the arrest of the five suspects. When they were interviewed they implicated as accomplices Wellington Ndoro (26) and Felias Mvula (54) who were already in custody on remand after they were arrested in Victoria Falls for another robbery on December 14.

He said some of the cases include a robbery where the gang attacked a milling company in Bulawayo on September 23 and went away with a Chub safe containing

US$ 40 000 cash. Another cleared robbery was on November 2 where the gang attacked security guards on duty at a company premises in Belmont Bulawayo breaking into offices where they stole US$19 204 cash, 2,2 kilogrammes of gold, two laptops, a CCTV DVR, cellphones and other valuables, all worth US$154 304.

Investigations by the police led to the recovery from Silence Kangwa’s residence in Trenance, Bulawayo of a blue Honda Fit vehicle registration number AEQ 3032, a 9mm CZ Pistol with erased serial numbers, a cash safe, the CCTV DVR, a Asus Laptop, HP 255 laptop, MAC Book, Huawei 8i cellphone, Samsung Tablet SMT560, Infinite Smart 6 cellphone, two Huawei cellphones, three Itel Smartphones, Samsung A34 cellphone, KG Tel cellphone, an Iphone, Samsung 20 Smartphone, and 2000 Pakistan rupees.

In another success, police arrested William Dhumukwa (34), James Zawi (29) and Chishamiso Muganiri (30) who were part of a 15-member gang which pounced at a mine in Kadoma and went away with a Toyota Hilux vehicle, three cellphones 17 bags of carbon among other valuables on December 17, 2023.

The suspects who were armed with two pistols and two 303 rifles escaped after having been involved in a shoot-out with police at the mine and they dropped the two 303 rifles at the scene.

Detectives acted on received information and tracked down the suspects to Mbare where they were arrested after a shoot-out with Dhumukwa being shot on the thigh.

Further investigations revealed that the recovered 303 rifles were reported stolen in Harare during a robbery on December 8.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds members of the public for supplying useful information to the police and reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates which involve both local and foreign suspects,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The arrests come after another gang of robbers, one that included South Africans, was accounted for after two were shot dead and four were arrested, three with gunshot injuries, following a shoot-out with police at a guest house in Harare.

The gang, which is believed to have arrived in the country from South Africa last week, had been on a robbery spree and was also involved in kidnappings for ransom. They were raided at a guest house in Arcadia where a shoot-out ensued. Herald