EIGHT FEMALE DRUG DEALERS JAILED

Eight women and several youths were among 30 drug dealers and peddlers convicted and jailed for between three months and one year recently.

The drugs they were found in possession of ranged from cocaine, crystal meth, mbanje, khat to Broncleer Cough Syrup and Benylin Cough Syrup.

Those spared jail were fined various amounts.

Of the convicts, the youngest was 19 years, while the oldest was 48.

But the bulk of the peddlers were aged between 20 and 30, implying young people are supplying the drugs consumed by their contemporaries.

The convictions give fresh impetus to the country’s fight against drug abuse, which has affected many people, especially youths.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said of the suspected drug lords and suppliers named on December 12, several have since been convicted.

To ensure the drug lords continue to be shamed, the names of the 30 drug barons and suppliers convicted by the courts were now being publicised.

These are: Pride Isaac Mashamba (29) from the Granary Diamond Area of Harare who was jailed for 12 months for possession of cocaine.

Honest Ndlovu (22) of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, was fined US$600 (or four months) for unlawful possession of 50x100ml Broncleer Cough Syrup, 5mg Codeine Phosphate and 48x100ml Benylin Cough Syrup.

Linda Sibanda (32) of Dulivhadzimu, Beitbridge, was jailed for three months for possession of one sachet of crystal meth.

Kiri Ndlovu (24) of Njube, Bulawayo, was jailed for 12 months for unlawful possession of seven by 100ml bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup.

Bonface Mufundisi (26) of Chidhindi Village in Bikita was jailed for six months for possession of 95 sachets of dagga.

Joseph Muleya (23) of Domba Village, Matibe in Beitbridge was fine US$30 for possession of one twist of mbanje.

Nyaradzai Chapfuma of Industrial Site, Beitbridge, was fined US$250 (or 38 days) for smoking mbanje.

Tinashe Murenzwi (24) of Nyahuni Village, Mangwende in Murehwa, was jailed for 60 months for possession of 5.328 kg of mbanje.

Maxwell Nkomo (46) of J.M. Nkomo Compound, Bulawayo, was jailed for three months for cultivation of mbanje.

Jera Phera (48) of Main Street Cement Side, Queenspark, Bulawayo, was sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service for unlawful possession of mbanje.

Evans Dube (32) of Entumbane, Bulawayo, was fined US$400 (or four months) for possession of 61x100ml of Broncleer Cough Syrup.

Agnes Nkoma (45) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo, was sentenced to perform 140 hours of community service for possession of mbanje.

Witness Tinarwo (38) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo, will perform 840 hours of community service for unlawful possession of mbanje and mutoriro.

Cleopas Moyo (21) of Pumula South, Bulawayo, was fined US$400 (or 12 months) for possession of Broncleer and Adcosalterpain.

Nomagugu Ntini (38) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo was jailed for 18 months for cultivation of mbanje.

Lindiwe Mlanga (25) of Pumula was fined US$50 (or 120 days) for possession of khat.

Onita Dube (31) of Bellevue in Bulawayo was fined US$400 (or six months) for possession of mbanje.

Justice Marima of Old Lobengula was fined US$200 (or three months) for possession of mbanje and crystal meth.

Nokuthula Sibanda of Pumula, was fined US$100 (or one-month) for possession of khat.

Michael Nkoma (20) of Nkulumane 5 was jailed for a year for possession of mbanje.

Albert Taruza (23) of Glen Norah A in Harare got a year in jail for possession of mutoriro.

Lucky Manda (31) and Triumph Kaseke (26) of Windsor, Ruwa, were each jailed for a year for possession of unspecified medicines.

Barbara Murota (30) of Zihute Village in Murehwa was jailed eight months for possession of crystal meth.

Shamiso Zuse (25) of Borrowdale Race Course Squatter Camp in Harare was jailed nine months for possession of crystal meth.

Sarah Watungwa (48) of Dzivaresekwa Extension in Harare was jailed 10 months in jail for possession of unspecified medicines.

Kudakwashe Mudimu (28) of Unit L Extension in Chitungwiza was fined US$100 (or two months) for possession of unspecified medicines.

Tarusenga Mandava (42) of Kuwadzana 8 was fined US$100 (or three months) in prison for possession of unspecified medicines.

Shamaine Haiza (25) of 109 Crescent, Glen View 8, was jailed for 8 months for possession of crystal meth.

Alpha Ngonidzashe (19) of Damofalls in Ruwa was jailed 12 months for possession of crystal meth.

Asst Comm Nyathi reiterated that through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the police would continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.

“The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Last week, police released the names of more than 40 drug dealers and suppliers who have so far been arrested during the ongoing operation against illicit substances countrywide.

Recent studies done in Zimbabwe showed that an estimated 7,1 percent of young people abuse drugs, with the most prevalent drugs being mbanje, crystal meth, broncleer, skin lighteners, illicit beverages and body enlargement products.

Some children as young as 10 are engaging in drug abuse.

President Mnangagwa established the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce in April last year to address the menace. Herald