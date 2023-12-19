EIGHT FEMALE DRUG DEALERS JAILED

Eight women and several youths were among 30 drug dealers and peddlers convicted and jailed for between three months and one year recently.
The drugs they were found in possession of ranged from
cocaine, crystal meth, mbanje, khat to Broncleer Cough Syrup and Benylin Cough
Syrup.
Those spared jail were fined various amounts.
Of the convicts, the youngest was 19 years, while the
oldest was 48.
But the bulk of the peddlers were aged between 20 and 30,
implying young people are supplying the drugs consumed by their contemporaries.
The convictions give fresh impetus to the country’s fight
against drug abuse, which has affected many people, especially youths.
In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said of the suspected drug lords and
suppliers named on December 12, several have since been convicted.
To ensure the drug lords continue to be shamed, the names
of the 30 drug barons and suppliers convicted by the courts were now being
publicised.
These are: Pride Isaac Mashamba (29) from the Granary
Diamond Area of Harare who was jailed for 12 months for possession of cocaine.
Honest Ndlovu (22) of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, was fined
US$600 (or four months) for unlawful possession of 50x100ml Broncleer Cough
Syrup, 5mg Codeine Phosphate and 48x100ml Benylin Cough Syrup.
Linda Sibanda (32) of Dulivhadzimu, Beitbridge, was jailed
for three months for possession of one sachet of crystal meth.
Kiri Ndlovu (24) of Njube, Bulawayo, was jailed for 12
months for unlawful possession of seven by 100ml bottles of Broncleer Cough
Syrup.
Bonface Mufundisi (26) of Chidhindi Village in Bikita was
jailed for six months for possession of 95 sachets of dagga.
Joseph Muleya (23) of Domba Village, Matibe in Beitbridge
was fine US$30 for possession of one twist of mbanje.
Nyaradzai Chapfuma of Industrial Site, Beitbridge, was
fined US$250 (or 38 days) for smoking mbanje.
Tinashe Murenzwi (24) of Nyahuni Village, Mangwende in
Murehwa, was jailed for 60 months for possession of 5.328 kg of mbanje.
Maxwell Nkomo (46) of J.M. Nkomo Compound, Bulawayo, was
jailed for three months for cultivation of mbanje.
Jera Phera (48) of Main Street Cement Side, Queenspark,
Bulawayo, was sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service for unlawful
possession of mbanje.
Evans Dube (32) of Entumbane, Bulawayo, was fined US$400
(or four months) for possession of 61x100ml of Broncleer Cough Syrup.
Agnes Nkoma (45) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo, was sentenced
to perform 140 hours of community service for possession of mbanje.
Witness Tinarwo (38) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo, will
perform 840 hours of community service for unlawful possession of mbanje and
mutoriro.
Cleopas Moyo (21) of Pumula South, Bulawayo, was fined
US$400 (or 12 months) for possession of Broncleer and Adcosalterpain.
Nomagugu Ntini (38) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo was jailed
for 18 months for cultivation of mbanje.
Lindiwe Mlanga (25) of Pumula was fined US$50 (or 120 days)
for possession of khat.
Onita Dube (31) of Bellevue in Bulawayo was fined US$400
(or six months) for possession of mbanje.
Justice Marima of Old Lobengula was fined US$200 (or three
months) for possession of mbanje and crystal meth.
Nokuthula Sibanda of Pumula, was fined US$100 (or
one-month) for possession of khat.
Michael Nkoma (20) of Nkulumane 5 was jailed for a year for
possession of mbanje.
Albert Taruza (23) of Glen Norah A in Harare got a year in
jail for possession of mutoriro.
Lucky Manda (31) and Triumph Kaseke (26) of Windsor, Ruwa,
were each jailed for a year for possession of unspecified medicines.
Barbara Murota (30) of Zihute Village in Murehwa was jailed
eight months for possession of crystal meth.
Shamiso Zuse (25) of Borrowdale Race Course Squatter Camp
in Harare was jailed nine months for possession of crystal meth.
Sarah Watungwa (48) of Dzivaresekwa Extension in Harare was
jailed 10 months in jail for possession of unspecified medicines.
Kudakwashe Mudimu (28) of Unit L Extension in Chitungwiza
was fined US$100 (or two months) for possession of unspecified medicines.
Tarusenga Mandava (42) of Kuwadzana 8 was fined US$100 (or
three months) in prison for possession of unspecified medicines.
Shamaine Haiza (25) of 109 Crescent, Glen View 8, was
jailed for 8 months for possession of crystal meth.
Alpha Ngonidzashe (19) of Damofalls in Ruwa was jailed 12
months for possession of crystal meth.
Asst Comm Nyathi reiterated that through the National
Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the police would
continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the
country.
“The public is urged to continue forwarding information
regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number
(0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
Last week, police released the names of more than 40 drug
dealers and suppliers who have so far been arrested during the ongoing
operation against illicit substances countrywide.
Recent studies done in Zimbabwe showed that an estimated
7,1 percent of young people abuse drugs, with the most prevalent drugs being
mbanje, crystal meth, broncleer, skin lighteners, illicit beverages and body
enlargement products.
Some children as young as 10 are engaging in drug abuse.
President Mnangagwa established the Inter-Ministerial
Taskforce in April last year to address the menace. Herald
