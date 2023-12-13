skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday 13 December 2023
CCC ASSEMBLY MEETS, CALLS PRESSER
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CCC MEETS AMID TURMOIL
THE Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) leadership is meeting today to deliberate on the way forward after the party was barred from partic...
ZANU PF : WHY WE WON IN MATEBELELAND
The ruling Zanu-PF party romped to victory when it won six out of eight National Assembly seats in Bulawayo, Binga, Lupane and Beitbridge in...
HWENDE : I FUNDED A WHOLE CONGRESS
TSHABANGU : WE WERE DE-CAMPAIGNED
CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu says if some of his party candidates had not been de-campaigned by his rivals, his party ...
UTTER DISGRACE : COLTART ATTACKS BYO LAWYERS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment