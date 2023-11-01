RUSHWAYA CONVICTED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Zimbabwe

Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been convicted on charges of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold through the VIP route at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, three years ago. She was remanded in custody to 10 November 2023, for sentencing.

Rushwaya, who was being charged along with two Central Intelligence Organisation operatives Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya, had denied the charge when her trial began at the High Court, last month.Herald











