PRIVATE AIR AMBULANCE COMES TO BYO

HALSTED’S Aviation Corporation, (HAC), one of the largest private charter operators in Zimbabwe, has launched air ambulance services in Bulawayo, which include intensive care unit (ICU) transfers internationally and the service is the first of its kind in the city.

The medical insurance facility, HAC Medical, is aimed at mitigating casualty statistics of road traffic accidents.

Prior to its launch in Bulawayo on Thursday last week, HAC Medical, which was incorporated in 2014, only serviced Harare and surrounding areas.

HAC Medical boasts six medical rescue aero crafts and is set to provide a number of services that include medical rescue, aeromedical, intensive care unit ground ambulance and advanced critical care.

HAC Medical is a subsidiary of HAC and offers emergency medical rescue (EMR), a subscription-based service that is available to everyone through the recently released HAC Medical mobile application.

HAC Medical is accredited by the European Aero-Medical Institute (EURAMI.) Founded in 1992 by the leading aeromedical providers in the world, EURAMI is a globally recognised institution with more than 50 accredited providers worldwide and its base is in Cologne, Germany.

EURAMI has established itself as an indicator of excellence, quality, and safety in Aero-Medical Transportation. It strives to increase and promote the best patient care by creating and publishing standards in the field of Fixed Wing Air Ambulance, Rotary Wing Air Ambulance as well as Commercial Airline Medical Escort.

Speaking at the official launch of the service in Bulawayo, HAC Medical managing director Mr Herbert Fate said many lives have been lost on the roads due to inaccessibility of road networks due to poor state of some roads.

“We strive to save lives when it matters most which is better known as the golden hour. Our aim is to respond to patient’s emergency and needs in a short period of time so that we save lives, ” he said.

Mr Fate said HAC began operations in 2007 and so far it has 13 aircraft that are fully functional. He said the company seeks to offer its wide range of medical aid facilities at a low cost.

“We launched our ambulance services in 2008. We are a Zimbabwean company and operate in the country and the region,” he said.

HAC also offers road ambulance services. Chronicle





