HEALTH FEARS AS HEATWAVE BAKES ZIM

HEALTH experts have warned of life-threatening illnesses including heat stroke due to the extreme temperatures being recorded in most parts of the country recently, as they urged members of the public to stay hydrated among other precautionary measures.
Medical experts have said drinking alcoholic beverages,
caffeinated and sugary drinks is also discouraged as it contributes to
dehydration.
Temperatures have been steadily increasing in most parts of
the country with rains remaining elusive, dampening prospects for farmers amid
depleting pastures for livestock and drying dams, especially in the southern
region.
The dry spell, a reflection of the El Nino weather
conditions where below normal to normal rainfalls were predicted for the
2023/24 rainy season, has created anxiety among the farmers and the public
alike, causing drought fears.
Environmental experts have linked adverse weather patterns
to greenhouse gas-induced climate change, which results in extreme weather
patterns, including droughts. The
conditions are, however, expected to remain changing and unpredictable until
more rains are received.
In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo City Council health
services director, Dr Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane said members of the public should
by all means avoid being exposed to direct sunlight as it may increase their
dehydration levels.
“People should drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration,
which may result in blood pressure-related illnesses. When you are dehydrated
it means you will not have enough water in the body, leaving the body largely
with salt causing blood pressure,” said Dr Sibanda-Mzingwane.
He said the public can evaluate their hydration levels by
checking the colour of their urine while taking prescribed precautionary
measures. If the urine is darker and more concentrated, it means the individual
is highly dehydrated.
“So, instead of trying to measure the number of litres you
drank, just check the colour of your urine,” said Dr Sibanda-Mzingwane.
Another medical health expert, Dr Misheck Ruwende, said the
effects of the heat could be mild to severe.
“The implications can be as mild as just headaches and I’m
sure a lot of people are having headaches due to this weather,” he said.
“You can have heat rash, heat burn going up heat cramps.
You can also experience life-threatening ones for example heat stroke and heat
exhaustion.
“So, we encourage people to drink water as much as
possible. They should avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks because those
types of drinks make us lose water. We have to be as hydrated as possible,”
said Dr Ruwende.
He said motorists should avoid leaving the vulnerable and
pets in a closed car as the heat can cause their deaths.
“The public should avoid leaving children, the elderly, and
pets in the cars because the car can quickly heat up even if the windows can be
slightly opened.
“You might have heard of children who died after being left
in the car. That is a big problem and it can easily happen and we must never
leave the elderly and minors in cars,” said Dr Ruwende.
“The people who are at higher risk and the elderly, people
suffering from asthma and heart diseases. Their symptoms can be exacerbated by
the heat and they have to stay away from heat as much as they can.”
He said the public should plan their outdoor activities in
the morning and evening when the temperatures have reduced.
Members of the public have also been encouraged to eat
vegetables including watermelons, which is 92 percent equivalent to water. Dr
Ruwende said some of the vegetables to be consumed include cucumbers, peaches,
and lettuce.
The high temperatures have resulted in some individuals
claiming that some villagers in Matobo and Binga districts had collapsed and
died due to the heatwave. However, the reports have been dismissed as fake.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has
said over the past few days there have been clear skies as opposed to clouds
and this is what has caused the heat wave.
MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said transient
clouds have been developing in the country showing that the country is moving
from less rain to improved rainfalls. Chronicle
