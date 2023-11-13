CHOPPER PROPHET BRINGS FOOD HAMPERS TO THE POOR

MADZIBABA Owen Chingondi of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Velvet shrine, known for his helicopter rides, blessed over 400 elderly people in Seke with food hampers on Saturday.

The elderly men and women, along with their grandchildren, eagerly awaited the helicopter prophet’s arrival.

Among the beneficiaries was Susan Mureremba (76) with her seven grandchildren, three of who are orphans.

Gogo Mureremba expressed her gratitude to Madzibaba Chingondi for his continued support and generosity.

“To me Madzibaba Chingondi has become my redeemer considering the challenges I face daily with my grandchildren,” said Gogo Mureremba.

“This is not my first time to receive gifts from him. Panoti fees, zvekupfeka nokurapirwa vazukuru ndivo varikundibatsira.

“I wish God can continue granting him the desires of his heart,” said Gogo Mureremba.

Madzibaba Chingondi said Seke is the area he ministers in, and giving is part of their prayers and they feel blessed to share what they have.

He expressed his commitment to continue helping according to the needs of the community.

“Takadzidziswa kuita ngoni nekudaro zvirimatiri zvekushumira nenziri iyi.

“Today we blessed our elderly with groceries. Our youths have their own needs, and so do our mothers.

“We look forward to continuing helping according to their needs and grace extended to us,” said Madzibaba Chingondi.

A number of people from Seke and Chitungwiza community thronged the shrine in Mayambara Village to take pictures with the helicopter.










