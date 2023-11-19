BY-ELECTIONS PREPS ON COURSE, SAYS ZEC

PREPARATIONS for the December 9 by-elections in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa constituencies are on course, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said.

ZEC has already announced the list of candidates who were duly nominated for election to the National Assembly.

In all, but one of the nine constituencies, and all eight in the three western provinces, CCC has nominated two candidates.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Menziwa Dube, while the CCC has split its support by fielding double candidates, Mr Eric Gono and Mr Tendai Chitura Nyathi.

In Bulawayo South, Cde Raj Modi will represent Zanu PF, while CCC will be represented again by two candidates, Mr James Sithole and Ms Nicola Jane Watson.

In Cowdray Park constituency, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Aurther Mujeyi, while CCC will be represented by double candidates, Mr Vusimuzi Chirwa and Mr Pashor Raphael Sibanda.

In Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Zanu PF candidate Cde Dzingai Kamamba faces twin CCC candidates Mr Desmond Makaza and Mr Charles Moyo plus Mr Blessings Sibanda and independent candidate Mr Pardon Tapfumaneyi.

In Nketa constituency, Zanu PF candidate Cde Albert Tawanda Mavunga will battle it out with Mr Luckmore Gwetu of DOP, and the typical twosome from CCC, Mr Obert Manduna and Ambrose Sibindi.

Mabvuku-Tafara in Harare sees the only straight fight: prominent businessman Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu PF will battle it out with CCC candidate Mr Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi.

Zanu PF candidate Cde Chineke Muchimba will contest CCC candidates Mr Dubeko Prince Sibanda and Ms Judith Sibanda in Binga North.

In Lupane East constituency Zanu PF candidate Cde Phathisiwe Machangu will battle it out with Mr Davis Nyathi and Mr Bright Vanya Moyo of CCC.

Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu-PF will contest in Beitbridge West with Mr Blessing Choeni and Mr Morgan Ncube of CCC, Mr Blessing Brendan Dube (Independent) and Ms Thoriso Moyo of Zapu.

The polling shall take place on Saturday December 9, from 7am-7pm.

ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirmed that preparations for the December 9 by-elections are well on course.

“Preparations of the December 9 elections are now at an advanced stage and ZEC has now released the list preliminary polling stations. We are adequately prepared for the elections,” said Ambassador Kiwa.

Last week, ZEC gazetted 513 preliminary polling stations that will be used in the December 9 by-elections.

The final list of polling stations will be published on polling day.

The December 9 by elections were precipitated by the recall of 14 legislators, including six elected through proportional representation, as well as nine senators and 17 councillors, last month.

Meanwhile, Parliament last week announced the recall by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu of another six National Assembly legislators and seven others elected through proportional representation.

The affected MPs are Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumaneyi Madzimbauto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Sekai Muungani (Midlands proportional representative), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Daphane Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative).

In terms of the law, by elections to fill the vacant constituency seats are supposed to be held within 90 days of declaration of the vacancies with the same timeline for parties to nominate replacements for proportional representation or Senate vacancies. Herald



