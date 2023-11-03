ANDY MURIDZO SEEKS CUSTODY OF HIS TWO CHILDREN

HARARE-based Afro-fusion artiste Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya, popularly known as Andy Muridzo, and ex-wife Chido Manyange, also known as Mai Keketso, yesterday appeared at the Harare Civil Court following a wrangle over custody of their two children.

The two appeared before magistrate Nyasha Marufu in a matter where Muridzo was seeking custody of their two minor children.

“Both parties have agreed that the applicant will have custody of the older child and the respondent will have custody of the younger child,” Muridzo submitted through his lawyer Chodochamaria Nyanhongo.

“Your worship, the applicant will be responsible for maintaining both the minors but let the respondent have custody of the youngest child because he is only aged four.”

Marufu advised that it is in the best interest of the minors not to be separated from their mother.

She ordered Nyanhongo and the respondent to draft an agreement to ensure that the miniors are not separated.

This is not the first time Muridzo has found himself in a legal battle with his estranged wife.

In 2019, Mai Keketso took Andy Muridzo to court demanding monthly child maintenance of US$1 800.

She stated that the money was necessary for the well-being and care of their two minor children.

In 2018, Mai Keketso was arrested for assaulting the Delilah hitmaker.

The altercation occurred when she unexpectedly confronted her former husband while he was relaxing with friends. Newsday





