MAN NABBED WITH 93 SNAKES

IN a spine chilling incident that occurred in Binga, Matabeleland North province under Chief Pashu, a villager has been arrested for allegedly keeping 93 snakes in a granary saying he kept them to eat rats.

Million Mukombwe, a 47-year-old from Kamativi has allegedly been keeping the snakes which include pythons and spotted push snakes. When he was questioned after his arrest, Mukombwe said he kept the snakes because he wanted them to eat rats, termites and small insects that are harmful in his garden.

What was alarming is that the police discovered the snakes in the granary, after they had received a tip-off that Mukombwe was cultivating marijuana (mbanje) in his garden. It has been alleged that the accused was found with 197 trees of mbanje that were approximately 29 centimetres in length. Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

“Villagers are in shock after the arrest of one of them because he was domesticating snakes in his granary,” said Insp Banda.

The accused appeared at the Hwange magistrates court recently where he was remanded out of custody to 26 October for continuation of trial. Insp Banda warned members of the public to avoid keeping species that are under the protection of the law.

“I would like to warn members of the public to resist this tendency of hunting animals or species because it is against the law of our country and it will also lead to some people being injured by the same species. Actions like this result in lack of trust among members of the community because traditionally, it’s unusual to find a person keeping snakes. Let us also stop farming and selling weed because it is illegal in this country,” added Insp Banda. Sunday News





