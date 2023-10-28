COPS JOY ENDS IN TRAGEDY

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Triangle Police camp’s joy of having a pool vehicle after 15 years of waiting was cut short after the new ‘baby’ was involved in a fatal accident on October 22, 2023 killing a senior cop and injuring three other officers.

The vehicle, a Mahindra registration number ZRP 3627 that was being driven by a learner driver was involved in an accident at the 11.5km peg along Bulawayo – Victoria Falls road.

ZRP Triangle in Chiredzi District which is 20 kilometers from Chiredzi District Police Headquarters (DHQ) had been operating without a vehicle for over a decade and used services of the DHQ’s Toyota Revo when serious need arose.

According to a Police memo, the new vehicle, which was being driven by a trainee driver was involved in a fatal road accident and claimed one life leaving three nursing injuries.



“Circumstances are that on the 23rd of October 2023 at around 1603 hours, number 077176L Sergeant Manono (a trainee) stationed at ZRP Triangle was driving the above-mentioned vehicle. Number 080849D Sergeant Masuku was the driving instructor. They were on Mahindra familiarization course with three other trainees in the loading box.

“At the approach to the intersection of Nyamandhlovu and Victoria Falls road trainee driver accelerated towards the intersection and applied course steering as he tried to turn into the Victoria Falls road. The vehicle lost control and it rolled and landed with its roof top. As a result of the accident, the deceased number 047051R Assistant Inspector Chiwara stationed at ZRP Chikombedzi sustained fractures on his body and died on the spot,” reads the memo.



The Mahindra was the station’s sole vehicle after going for close to 15 years without a vehicle since it was not listed when Toyota Revos were distributed across the country, with Ndali, Chikombedzi, Sango Border post and DHQ benefiting.

Shortage of police vehicles has been a challenge in the district, making it difficult for crimes in remote areas of the district being timely reported, together with quicker apprehension of offenders.



Sources have also revealed that the recent accident was not the first one, as a number of other vehicles from the same station have been involved in accidents, part of the reason why it took that long without a vehicle. TellZimNews