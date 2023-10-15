CHOMBO SET FOR ZANU PF RE-ADMISSION

FORMER Zanu-PF’s politburo member and Secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo had his letter seeking re-admission into the party accepted by the Mashonaland West Provincial Co-ordinating Committee yesterday, with the final decision now up the national headquarters.

Dr Chombo, who also served as Finance Minister in the administration of late former President Robert Mugabe was suspended from the party in 2017 following Operation Restore Legacy.

In his letter read by Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka to members of the PCC in Chinhoyi yesterday, Dr Chombo who has not been a member of the Zanu-PF for the past six years, sought readmission.

“I write to you, to request to be officially admitted into the Party, following five-year hiatus (2017-2023). Please let me know if you need more information,” he said in a letter

Dr Chombo hails from Zvimba and was welcomed back into the party by his district leadership, with senior member from Zvimba and Politburo member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi saying he remained steadfast and supported the ruling party in many ways.

“As Zvimba district we accept Dr Chombo’s request and plea to rejoin the party. He has always remained with the party at heart, supporting financially,” he said.

All six political districts seconded the acceptance of Dr Chombo by the province.

Deputy provincial political commissar Cde Jackison Chizanga seconded Dr Chombo’s readmission saying he was a seasoned and experienced politician who was going to strengthen and solidify the party.

Zanu-PF central committee member Cde Silas Chimbiro said Dr Chombo had remained quiet and never undermined the party while he was on suspension for the past six years while another central committee member, Cde Dexter Nduna representing Chegutu district said Cde Chombo deserved to be readmitted as he was a unifier.

Cde Sibongile Bhebhe from Sanyati district also recounted Dr Chombo's contribution to the party during the time he was at the echelons of the party's administration levels.












