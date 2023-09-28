ZIMDANCEHALL PRODUCER, LEVELS, REMOVED FROM REMAND

A Harare magistrate has removed from remand Zimdancehall producer Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, also known as DJ Levels.

Ms Ruth Moyo said the State should proceed by way of summons.

DJ Levels, who was being represented by Mr Dumisani Mtombeni was facing charges which prohibit transmission of intimate images without consent.

It was alleged that between September 2021 and November last year, DJ Levels and Shashl were in a love relationship.

It is said that the two had irreconcilable differences that led to their split.

DJ Levels is said to have tracked his ex-lover to Pabloz Nightclub in Borrowdale, Harare with the intention to mend their relationship, but Shashl remained adamant and turned him down.

The court heard that after failing to convince Shashl to reconcile, he then threatened her with unspecified actions, saying she would regret her decision. Herald