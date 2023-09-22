SUSPENDED NSSA BOSS QUITS

ARTHUR Manase, the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) general manager (GM), who was suspended under a cloud of graft allegations last year, has quit the high-profile job, sources have said..

Manase, who presided over an estimated US$1,2 billion worth of assets under the pension fund, was suspended in July last year, as the government undertook a probe, following allegations of corporate governance failures, mismanagement and corruption at the asset manager.

He was replaced by Charles Shava, Nssa’s director for occupational safety and health in acting capacity.

On Wednesday this week, Manase turned down a request for comment, referring the Independent to the Nssa board.

Shava referred questions to chairperson Emmanuel Fundira.

“I don’t have any information about the GM but the chairman knows exactly what is happening,” Shava said.

“I can only talk about anything below the level of a GM. Anything above that I cannot comment because he is my boss. I cannot start talking about the affairs of my boss. It does not work that way.”

Fundira said: “The person who is telling you that (the GM) is fired must give you the full details.”

But it was later established that he had resigned.

On reports that some senior executives had also left, he said: “When you are talking about senior executives in an organisation, you talk about separation.

But in an interview with the Independent in July, Fundira said he will be acting on officials implicated in looting in the new forensic audit.

“We want to clear all the mess which has been existing at Nssa,” Fundira, who was appointed in May, said at the time.

“There have been correct and serious observations made in the audit and we are going to follow that as a bible and make sure that people are accountable for their transgressions.” Zimbabwe Independent