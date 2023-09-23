ED : WE ARE PLUGGING BRAIN DRAIN

ZIMBABWE continues to pursue rigorous human resources development by training more personnel to plug gaps created in the health sector due to brain drain, President Mnangagwa has said.
For years, Zimbabwe has lost experienced health personnel
mostly to the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States.
Addressing a high-level meeting on progress towards
universal coverage during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New
York on Thursday, the President said Zimbabwe remained committed to achieving
Universal Health Coverage by 2030.
President Mnangagwa noted that in this digital age, the
country had implemented an integrated health management system, while
bottlenecks were being addressed through continuous training programmes.
This, he said, was in line with Zimbabwe’s new
Comprehensive Health Sector Strategy.
“We are modernising our health infrastructure by availing
state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose health facilities with appropriate diagnostic
and treatment equipment.
“My Government has scaled up research and development
oriented innovation hubs to foster localised diagnostic and treatment
solutions,” President Mnangagwa said.
Zimbabwe has a free user policy for all primary care
services, said the President, and a free package of services is provided at
clinics across the country.
Further, Zimbabwe is strengthening its community health
centres systems by building healthcare centres in every village to enable the
early screening and detection of diseases.
President Mnangagwa said concerted efforts were being made
to address non-communicable diseases through an integrated care delivery
strategy focused on alleviating the burden among vulnerable children and young
adults, by increasing the accessibility and quality of chronic care services.
His administration was rolling out state-of-the-art
community health centres such as the one in Stoneridge, Harare Province, which
has a capacity of 22 beds.
It has an outpatient, maternity, ART and inpatient
facilities.
The President commissioned the health centre in May last
year.
It is among 30 clinics being constructed across the country
by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.
Apart from the Stoneridge Health Centre, Cowdray Park
Health Centre in Bulawayo was commissioned by the President on August 2 this
year.
In the Midlands Province, Mberengwa’s 20-bed Mataga Mini
Hospital has also been completed, and offers maternity, laboratory, dispensary,
counselling and male and female paediatric services.
The other health facility is Runyararo, which is in
Chimanimani.
The health centres are being constructed by the Government
in conjunction with NMSI of the United Kingdom. Herald
