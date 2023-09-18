ED LEAVES FOR USA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa last night left Harare for the 78th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will join other global leaders at the New York conference set to start today.
The 78th General Assembly Ordinary Session comes soon after
the beginning of President Mnangagwa’s second term following his resounding
victory in the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.
The UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres, recently
congratulated President Mnangagwa for winning the Presidential election and
undertook to work closely with the Zimbabwean Government to “accelerate
development and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth”.
In his congratulatory message, Mr Guterres said he
appreciated the Government’s efforts to enhance the participation of women in
national governance.
“I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I look forward to the continued
co-operation between Zimbabwe and the United Nations in the ongoing
implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework 2022-26
in order to accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable
economic growth, gender equality, human rights and climate action in Zimbabwe,”
he said.
Mr Guterres took the opportunity to also acknowledge the
efforts of Zimbabwe to advance the political participation of women and
encouraged President Mnangagwa to promote gender parity in his Government.
The President, who is expected to address the General
Assembly on Thursday (September 21), has made engagement and re-engagement with
the international community one of the pillars of his transformation agenda
that seeks to make Zimbabwe a middle-income society by 2030.
While in New York, the Head of State and Government is also
expected to hold bilateral talks with fellow leaders as well as engage business
interest groups as part of the drive to woo investors to the country.
This year’s General Assembly debate theme is: “Rebuilding
trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda
and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and
sustainability for all”.
This dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s calls at home to
foster peace, economic equity and development that leaves no one and no place
behind.
The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe
International Airport by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi,
Cabinet ministers and service chiefs. Herald
