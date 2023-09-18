BUSINESSMAN CONVICTED OF ASSAULTING ZANU PF SUPPORTER

A businessman aligned with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has been fined by a Harare magistrate for allegedly assaulting a Zanu PF supporter.
According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the
Forum), on September 13, 2023, Ngwaru Masadza (49), a businessman from Mt
Hampden, was convicted of two charges of assault and a third count of ripping a
political poster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for an incident that took
place on July 30, 2023.
Masadza was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda
for assaulting Vimbayi Kahondo, a Zanu PF member.
He was represented by Noble Chinhanu, of the Zimbabwe Human
Rights NGO Forum.
“A businessman from
Mt Hampden aligned to CCC, Ngwaru Masadza (49) has been ordered to pay a fine of
US$50 or spend 20 days in prison for assaulting a Zanu PF supporter, Vimbayi
Kahondo,” said the Forum in a statement.
The Forum said Masadza was sentenced on September 16, 2023,
following his conviction by Magistrate
Dzuda for assaulting Kahondo.
“It was alleged that on July 30, 2023, 40 Zanu PF
supporters ordered Masadza to close his shop and attend their rally. When
Masadza refused, the Zanu PF supporters forcibly closed the door of the shop
with him and his wife still inside. Masadza tried to open the door and Kahondo,
who was standing behind the door, fell,” said the human rights organisation.
Kahondo reported Masadza to the police, leading to his
arrest.
“Whilst the Court found him not guilty of one count of
assault and of tearing a political poster, he was found guilty of assaulting
Kahondo. Magistrate Dzuda ruled Masadza had opened the door well knowing that
doing so had the risk of hurting the complainant who was behind the door and
therefore he was guilty of assault,” said the Forum. CITE
