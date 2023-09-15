COMPANY FEUD EXPOSES COPS CAPTURE

A protracted fight between Matebeleland Engineering trading as Yagden Engineering has exposed alleged Police capture, abuse of power and rampant corruption in the force. The squabbles led Tony Renato Sarpo, to appear in court 43 times. From 2012 to 2018, Sarpo was arrested on 43 charges. The court, however, acquitted him of all the charges.

According to Sarpo Police were quick to arrest him without evidence and during his incarceration or while defending himself in court his property was being sold by other directors.

“They caused my arrest alleging that I stole motorbikes and the Police were swift to make an arrest and the other directors sold them before the matter was finalised at the court. Now I want my motorbikes they are dragging their feet. They are not arresting the accused although there is glaring evidence,” he said.

National Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the Police are still working on the report. He went on to say he would give an official position on Monday. “We are working on the report. We are going to give an official position of the Police on Monday,” said Nyathi.

In another matter Matabeleland directors, Wayne Williams and Regis Maburutse allegedly connived with Prolific Auctions to sell Sarpo’s Land Cruiser short base worth US$40 000 and a spray booth worth US$15 000.

Prolific Auction, run by Livingstone Mavunga was engaged by the Sheriff of the High Court to dispose of property belonging to Matebeleland Engineering after it was successfully sued for US$186 924 plus 12% interest per annum by Hothfield Enterprises (PVT) LTD.

The items on the list of the writ of execution against movable property (Case No. H/C 12773/16), however, did not include the Land Cruiser and the spray booth.

It is alleged that on July 4, 2019, the same day other items on the writ were sold, Prolific Auctions allegedly sold the vehicle and listed it as a scrap vehicle although the vehicle was in perfect condition.

According to invoice number 16091 issued by Prolific Auctions both the vehicle and the spray booth were sold at US$ 2 000 each although the auction had generated more than the amount demanded by Hothfield from the sale of the items listed on the writ. The Land Cruiser was sold to Donald Mangenje.

Maburutse went on to write to the Sheriff of the High Court asking him to transfer the said surplus of money to his Ecobank account 0141107609499201 in Msasa.

Sarpo left the vehicle in 2016 after a dispute with his partner, Wayne Williams, over running of the company, but agreed that the dispute could only be resolved by the courts (H/C 1324/17).

It is, however, alleged that Wayne Williams and Maburutse later connived and hired the services of a locksmith to open up the car and started using the vehicle without Sarpo’s consent. Wayne is alleged to have used the vehicle before Maburutse took the car away.

When Sarpo reported to the Police last year, (Rhodesville Police Station CR26/12/12) they said Mangenje could not be located. They also removed the auctioneer from the accused persons and turned him into a State witness.

The Mirror has a letter of complaint dated July 6, 2023, written to Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga. Part of the letter which was received at the PGHQ by a Sgt Muyambo on July 24, 2023, reads:

“To the Police Commissioner General Zimbabwe Republic Police Headquarters Harare. Subject: A follow-up on an appeal I filed on the 7th of July 2023 for Police Anti-Corruption intervention on a matter State vs. Regis Maburutse and three others. Rhodesville CR/26/2022.

“The auctioneer who is being treated as a State witness will automatically be exonerated. Meanwhile, Donald Mangenje will be added to the wanted persons list and it will be impossible to account for him since there will be no further particulars availed.

“That will be the end of my story and a perpetuity of unlawfully permanent loss of my property as well as orchestrated derailment of justice.” Masvingo Mirror