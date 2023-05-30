GANG RAIDS TWO BETTING SHOPS IN BYO

Two sport betting shops and a hardware lost over US$14 000 and R38 000 cash to robbers in separate incidents in Bulawayo over the weekend.

In one of the incidents, six armed robbers attacked three security guards at two sport betting shops in Entumbane before stealing US$4 500 and R25 000 cash from the Chubb safes.

On the other incident, unknown robbers broke into a hardware shop at Spar Complex in Queen Lozikeyi Street, and stole R13 151 and US$9 631.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were hunting down the two gangs. Herald