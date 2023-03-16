TOP MC IN NASTY KIDS CUSTODY FIGHT



THE fight for child custody between prominent Master of Ceremonies, Nathan ‘MC Natty’ Chadyomwana, and his former wife Hazel Zimuto, has spilled into court.

After their separation two years ago, the two are haggling over the custody of their three minor children.

The award-winning MC is demanding custody of the children citing that his ex-wife has no capacity to look after the children.

The children are aged 11, 4 years and 10 months. The matter is set to be heard at Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court next week.

In court papers, MC Natty argues that he should be given custody since he has the capacity to fend for the children.

His arguments have not gone well with Hazel who feels the children deserve their mother’s love until they are grown-ups.

The saga erupted on October 3, after pictures of his wedding, with new wife Tafadzwa, went viral.

He married the bride of a wedding he officiated at three years ago. MC Natty performed at the wedding of Tafadzwa and her former husband Blessing.

Three years later, MC Natty married Tafadzwa. It is believed MC Natty and Tafadzwa were married on September 24 last year.

“I didn’t have a problem with him going, since he was abusive, it was a blessing in disguise,” said Hazel.

“I thought I was protecting my husband, ndichirohwa ndisina kupfeka vana vachiona. He would beat me up.

“He was no longer paying school fees. He started provoking me when I was pregnant, I thank God for the strength.”

She said all his arguments do not carry any substance. “When he left, our children got sick. He refused to take them to the hospital.

“I was then helped by well-wishers and my mother and family were there for me. He always provokes me, after I gave birth, he didn’t pay any bill.

“Together with his wife, they both provoked me. God is taking care of us. And now he is telling me that I am not able to take care of the kids.

“Due to his messages, I decided to block him, he attacked me while I was pregnant.

“He claimed that the child was not his, he accused me of cheating. I suffered, even though I tried to put effort in my marriage,” she said.

Hazel said, Nathan left her when she was three months pregnant. “He seems keen on bringing me down. It’s just too much, the trauma on the kids.

“To make matters worse he introduced his new wife as a client to me, we would go out, they would come to my place, she was introduced to my mother, achichemera mai vangu tichifunga kuti zvakamuomera,” she said.

According to Hazel’s narration, MC Natty is failing to pay US$50 maintenance yet claiming custody of the children.

“Maintenance chaiyo, inomunetsa, akataura kuti anotambira US$50 and anokwanisa kubvisa US$20 for three children.

“I want my children and if I can get lawyers who can support me over the custody of the children. I need help,

“He left when I was three months pregnant and when the story went viral anga atoenda kare.”

However, in his arguments from the court papers, Nathan says he is being denied access to see his children.

“I was married to Hazel Zimuto since 2011 and our union was blessed with three minor children. However, our marriage turned sour and we went our separate ways.

“Ever since, I have always made effort for me to have access to my children, to no avail. I tried every civil way possible so that I can see my children. I ended up seeking help legally and I was granted access on February 2023, on case number 03/23.

“Still, with the order I was denied access to my children by the mother. I do understand that I am the immediate guardian of these children after their mother, with the knowledge that the children are now under the custody of their grandmother.

“I pray that I be granted custody of my children as the mother has proved to have failed to look after our children on her own.

“I can provide them with all their needs as I am capable to provide shelter, education, food, clothing and health for all three of them,” he said.

He further argues that his mother-in-law failed to comply with the court order.

“Both Hazel and her mother have failed to be civil where the children are concerned and are proving not to put the children’s best interests first.

“If the courts grant me custody of my children, I will allow the mother access to her children on weekends and holidays as it is her right by law to have access of these children.” H Metro