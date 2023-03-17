RUSAPE TAXI DRIVER ROBBED, STRIPPED NAKED

THREE gun-wielding robbers recently pounced on a taxi driver in Rusape and stripped him naked before getting away with his vehicle, two cellphones and US$150.
The robbers later dumped the taxi driver, Mr Julius Jusa
and his friend, Mr Rasheed Chikwenya, in the bush at around midnight, thereby
forcing them to seek help while naked.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened along the Rusape-Hwedza
Road.
“The incident happened near St Joseph’s Primary School
Turn-off, along the Rusape-Hwedza Road. On the day in question, Mr Jusa, who
was at OK Parking Area in Rusape, was approached by the three accused persons
who asked him to transport them to St Joseph’s Primary School Turn-off.
“Mr Jusa asked Mr Chikwenya to accompany him. One of the
suspects sat at the passenger’s seat, while the two and Mr Chikwenya sat at the
back. One of the suspects told the driver to turn left towards St Joseph’s High
School, but he refused.
“Sensing danger, the driver refused to stop the vehicle.
The suspect who was on the passenger’s seat produced a pistol and fired a
warning shot. He threatened to shoot Mr Jusa if he failed to comply with their
orders.
“He ordered Mr Jusa, who was now in panic mode, to sit at
the back while he took over the driving. He drove towards Hwedza Road. He
ordered the two complainants to surrender their cellphones and threw the SIM
cards outside.
“They reached Zindoga Turn-off and turned right. They drove
for over two kilometres in a dirty road. The accused then stripped the
complainants naked and took away their wallets with a combined US$158.
“They threw the clothes away and dumped the two in a bush.
The duo later walked naked before they met a Good Samaritan who reported the
matter to the police,” said Inspector Muzondo.
The three suspects disappeared with the Honda Fit and are
still at large.
Police are appealing to members of the public with
information leading to the arrest of the three to contact their nearest police
station.
A man-hunt to bring the culprits to book has been launched.
In an unrelated incident that happened on March 4 in
Sakubva, Mr Owen Zvinofadzabvumi (24) who had boarded a lift from Moffat Hall
was robbed by four male adults who were travelling in a Nissan Caravan vehicle,
Registration Number ACR 1625.
The four, who were wielding knives, offered Mr
Zvinofadzabvumi a lift to Dangamvura.
“The driver of the vehicle suddenly stopped just after
Moffat Hall and another accused person who was seated next to the complainant
produced a knife. He pointed it at the complainant and demanded some valuables
from him.
“Mr Zvinofadzabvumi produced US$100 and his Samsung phone.
One of the accused kicked him out and drove towards Dangamvura. No recoveries
or arrests were made and we are appealing to members of the public with
information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest
police station,” added Inspector Muzondo.
Manica Post
