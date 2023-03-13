POLYGAMOUS MAN IMPREGNATES STEP DAUGHTER



A 60-year-old man, who has 28 children, is under fire from Kambarambi villagers in Murehwa after he impregnated the daughter of his second wife.

Brain Masiiwa, an ex-soldier, stands accused of impregnating the daughter of his second wife, Edith Masiiwa, only identified as Anotida.

She is 18. Anotida was reported to have been impregnated when she was 16-years-old and the baby is now two years old.

Kambarami villagers raised their voices after Masiiwa was reported to have impregnated Anotida, for the second time, and aborted the pregnancy.

One of the villagers took Masiiwa to Chief Nheweyembwa with the intention to remove him from the village.

Masiiwa denied responsibility of the two-year-old baby, who would be his 29th child.

“I never stooped so low to impregnate my wife’s daughter,” said Masiiwa.

“Ndakaita vana vakawanda nemadzimai akawanda asi parizvino ndinemadzimai maviri.

“Anotida got pregnant when she was 16 and she told us the person responsible.

“The man was a married, self-styled prophet and he was arrested for the offence.

“As for the alleged pregnancy, Anotida experienced loss of blood but it wasn’t an abortion.”

He added: “Anotida and my daughter were lured by another prophet and, as we speak, my daughter eloped with that prophet.

“Anotida aitodazve kuendawo ndikamurambidza.

“She was attended to by health officials. I am the one who has been paying her school fees.

“I strongly suspect that my first wife is behind all these rumours circulating in the village because I stopped taking her food as well as retiring to bed with her for some reasons.

“One of the villagers took me to the chief with the intention of removing my name from the kraal head’s book but the chief ruled in my favour after verification.”

He told H-Metro that some villagers were spreading falsehoods.

“Some of the villagers spread falsehoods and, at one time, one of them reported that I had fired gunshots during the night.

“I do not have guns but I have only one gun.

“Some of the guns reported belong to other people who consult me for help in registering their firearms since they know me as a former soldier.

“I am not a threat to the society even to my second wife’s children.

“Ndinevana vakawanda vanodawo rudo rwemudzimai wangu saka handingavhiringe vana vake asi ndinovatora sevana vangu,” said Masiiwa.

Edith told H-Metro that she confronted Masiiwa over the allegations after the bizarre matter circulated among villagers.

“I was affected when I heard that my husband was responsible for my daughter’s pregnancy.

“My daughter denied it and I never suspected any questionable movements pointing to such issues.

“I was not going to remain Masiiwa’s wife if he had impregnated my daughter.

“Handizivewo kana zvakafamba nenzira iyoyo asi chandinoziva ndechekuti Anotida akati mwana ndewemuporofita asi muporofita wacho akazviramba.

“Anotida, at one time, became wild and Covid-19 lockdown helped given they were spending more time indoors,” said Edith.

Anotida said Herbert Munyandu was the father of the child in question.

“My stepfather is not the father of my child although villagers say the two look alike.

“Herbert Munyandu is the one who impregnated me and is married.

“He got arrested, he has since been released but he still denies responsibility.

“The child is yet to acquire a birth certificate.

“Villagers could have suspected my stepfather since we have been going together to the garden to work but he never attempted to seduce or rape me as alleged,” said Anotida. H Metro