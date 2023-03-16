MUCHINGURI, MUTSVANGWA UNCONTESTED IN ZANU PF POLLS

THE stage has been set in what promises to be a tough contest in the much-awaited Zanu PF primary elections to choose the candidates that will represent the ruling party in the forthcoming harmonised elections as an array of interested candidates submitted their Curricula Vitae for vetting.
The primary elections are part of the revolutionary party’s
internal democracy to choose the right candidates who have the mandate of the
membership to square up against the opposition parties in the watershed
plebiscite expected in August this year.
The old guard, young turks and women have thrown their hats
in the ring and the die has been cast in the elections which will likely see
political obituaries being written to those who took the electorate down the
garden path and failed to deliver on their promises during the past five years.
Some candidates adopted the “Missing Person” tag after
disappearing from the political landscape soon after winning their seats during
the 2018 harmonised elections.
With elections being a game of numbers, aspiring candidates
this week engaged the top gear to win the hearts of voters in the cell
registers which will be used as the internal poll voters’ roll.
Zanu PF national secretary for finance in the Politburo,
Cde Patrick Chinamasa will supervise the elections in Manicaland.
The party’s First Secretary, President Mnangagwa has called
for violence-free primary elections.
A total of 123 candidates submitted their CVs to the
provincial elections directorate gunning for the 26 National Assembly slots in
the province, while 13 cadres are eyeing the six senatorial seats.
In the Women’s Quota, 30 candidates submitted their CVs for
the six slots allocated to the province. Five candidates below 35 years will
battle it out for the single seat under the Youth Quota.
A whooping 917 CVs were received for the 260 local
authorities’ seats in Manicaland.
Candidates who were uncontested include ZANU PF national
chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Women’s Quota, Mutasa); Women’s League
national secretary for administration and Cde Monica Mutsvangwa (Senator,
Zimunya/Marange); Politburo deputy secretary for administration, Cde Mike
Nyambuya (Senator, Mutasa); Central Committee member, Cde Hubert Nyanhongo
(Senator, Nyanga); outgoing Buhera North MP, Cde William Mutomba (Senator,
Buhera) and Cde Thembinkosi Chiororo (Senator, Chimanimani).
Under the Youth Quota, provincial youth chairman, Cde
Stanley Sakupwaya (Makoni) faces a tough challenge from four other candidates –
Cde Blessing Mutomba (Buhera), Cde Law Tiengane (Chimanimani), Cde Dunmore
Mambondiyani (Mutare), Cde Adonieighjah Nyabadza and Cde Munashe Mabika
(Chipinge).
The largest district in the country, Makoni, which has five
National Assembly seats, namely Headlands, Makoni Central, Makoni North, Makoni
South and Makoni West, saw 41 candidates submitting their CVs.
Makoni North has the highest number of aspiring candidates,
including the sitting legislator, Cde James Munetsi; followed by Headlands
which has eight candidates, among them the sitting MP, Cde Christopher
Chingosho and former national youth secretary, Cde Kudzi Chipanga.
Makoni South also has eight candidates eyeing the seat that
is currently occupied by Cde Misheck Mataranyika, while in Makoni Central, six
candidates, among them Cde Basil Nyabadza, Cde Shepard Nyika and Cde Gilbert
Muponda will fight for the party ticket to wrestle the constituency from MDC-T
MP, Mr David Tekeshe.
Other candidates are Cdes Shadreck Mavhunduse, Charles
Mukaronda and Denny Muchabaiwa.
The constituency with the least candidates in the district
is Makoni West where the incumbent, Information Communication Technology,
Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere will lock horns with
Cdes Moses Ruwona and Mativenga Mhiripiri.
Eight candidates, among them Cdes Sekai Mutsvangiri, Beauty
Benge, Happiness Nyakuedzwa, Lucia Chitura, Faith Mhondiwa, Agatha Mugomba,
Philipa Mukoko and Redempter Gwasira are eyeing the Makoni Women’s Quota seat.
A bruising battle is on the cards in Mutare North where
Politburo member, Cde Mike Madiro will battle it out with Central Committee
member, Cde Admire Mahachi; former MP for the area, Cde Batsirayi Pemhenayi,
Cde Sibongile Chinoera and Cde Edgar Maziwisa.
In Mutare South, the sitting legislator, Cde Jefry Ngome
has to contend with a spirited challenge from Cdes Godfrey Chikosi, Godfrey
Harahwa, Brian Munakamwe, Felix Mugadza, Founder Jakachira, Collen Muchayi and
Tawanda Dumbarimwe.
Five candidates are vying for the Mutare West seat, among
them the sitting legislator, Cde Percy Muchimwe. The Johanne Marange Apostolic
Church spokesperson, Cde Nyasha Marange has also thrown his name in the hat,
together with Cdes Brighton Manengureni, Headman John Mafararikwa and Thomas
Munjoma.
In Mutare Central, businessman, Cde Isau Mupfumi who
migrated from the former Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency will not have a
stroll in the park as he faces the only Zanu PF councillor in Mutare City
Council, Cde Resistance Mundembe and Cde Pamela Razemba.
The battle of the lightweights is in Dangamvura
Constituency where Cdes Clide Jani, Mwanyara Jusa and Thinkmore Muchenje are in
the race to represent the party.
Other candidates include Cdes Mathew Nyashanu, Samson
Matema and Cornelius Magwede (Buhera Central); Tonderai Manakira, Phillip Guyo
and Amos Mukomba (Buhera North); Joseph Chinotimba, Ngonidzashe Mudekunye and
Freddy Chimbari (Buhera North); Maxwell Chikwangani, Soul Nzuma, Tafadzwa
Mugwadi, Wilson Nzuma and Gelly Miti (Buhera West).
Cdes Joshua Sacco and Kelvin Macherenje will battle it out
in Chimanimani East; while Cdes Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Lawrence Poperwi and
Wilson Maphosa will fight for the Chimanimani West party ticket.
In Chipinge, Cdes James Simango, Simba Mwaingeni, Raymore
Machingura, Dorothy Mabika, Landelani Mapungwana, Linda Mathathu are vying for
Chipinge Central; Gift Nyarai, Lincoln Dhliwayo, Enock Dongo and Chipo Museri
(Chipinge East); Kipani Bhila, Enock Porusingazi and Robert Nyemudzo (Chipinge
South); Angeline Gata, Simon Simango and Adam Chimwamurombe
(Mutema-Musikavanhu).
Other candidates eyeing Makoni North are Cdes Partson
Tandire, Nyarai Nyagomo, Ronnie Masaka, Melody Nemaire, Witness Madziturira,
Passionate Majachani, James Munetsi, Roy Warenga, Jimias Masimura, Brighton
Mupfupairi, Brighton Mahohoho, Joseph Muwombi, Francis Muchenje, Tonderai
Makwanya, Witness Madziturira and Daniel Chigudu.
In Makoni South the other candidates include Cdes Albert
Nyakuedzwa, Peter Njenda, Stanley Mbawa, Edward Mukoyi, Tobias Pedzayi, Nigel
Mombeshora and Edward Mukoyi.
In Headlands we have Cdes Kenneth Chisiye, James Chipunza,
Christopher Chingosho, Farai Mapfumo, Innocent Magutakuona and Moses Mikundi.
Mutare Urban has Cdes Micah Reketai Duru, Zamani Sithole,
Martin Makaya, Kenneth Muchina and Malcom Masarira (Chikanga).
Mutasa District has Cdes Innocent Benza and Wellington
Sakupwanya (Mutasa Central); Obey Bvute, Chido Madiwa, Moses Maya, Pardon
Marembende, Hatirambi Chidawanyika and Ellis Zindi (Mutasa North); as well as
Cdes Misheck Mugadza, Peter Makunyire and John Madhanzi.
In Nyanga District, Cdes Supa Mandiwanzira, Moses Kavhenga and Paul Kadzima will fight for the Nyanga South party ticket while Cdes Chido Sanyatwe, Moses Gutu and Nicodemus Chibvura will battle it out in Nyanga North. Herald
