MTHULI TO FIGHT FOR COWDRAY PARK

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is eyeing the Cowdray Park Parliamentary constituency seat in Bulawayo and has submitted his papers to the ruling party for consideration in primaries.

Prof Ncube joined the Government in 2018 as a non-elected Cabinet Minister. Since then, he has made inroads into becoming an active member of the ruling party.

He was elected Central Committee member for Bulawayo late last year before President Mnangagwa appointed him deputy finance secretary in the politburo.

Zanu-PF is expected to hold primary elections this week to select candidates to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa has already been endorsed as the party’s sole candidate for the presidency. All aspiring candidates were expected to have submitted their CVs to the provincial administrator at the respective provincial headquarters by Saturday at 6PM.

Aspiring candidates on Saturday and yesterday who had submitted their CVs started circulating posters as they canvassed for votes.

Prof Ncube is among the new faces to contest for a National Assembly seat for the newly-formed Cowdray Park constituency. His spokesperson, Mr Clive Mphambela, confirmed that the Treasury boss has thrown in his hat for the Cowdray Park seat.

“Yes, he submitted his CV to contest in the primary for the Cowdray Park seat,” said Mr Mphambela.

Cowdray Park became a natural choice for Prof Ncube as it has a serious potential for growth, he added.

“Cowdray Park is one of the biggest constituencies and is the second largest constituency in terms of population after Budiriro in Harare. The constituency has more than 70 000 residents,” said Mr Mphambela.

“So, to him it’s a natural choice considering its potential for growth. So, it makes a lot of sense for him to develop the area as a national leader.”

The poster for Prof Ncube’s candidature is inscribed “massive development for Cowdray Park.” Among candidates that seemed to draw the attention of the public is Dr Qhubani Moyo, who is vying for the Insiza North seat.

Dr Moyo, contested in the 2013 elections on the Professor Welshman Ncube led MDC ticket in the same constituency but lost to Zanu-PF’s Cde Andrew Langa.

He took a break from politics and joined the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission where he was appointed one of the commissioners. Dr Moyo was Zec spokesperson until his term lapsed and did not seek to serve for a second term.

He has since emerged as one of the candidates to contest in the ruling party’s primary elections. The party has deployed Politburo members in various provinces to supervise the election process.

Bulawayo is led by Cde Tshinga Dube; Harare Cde Charles Tavengwa; Manicaland Cde Patrick Chinamasa; Mashonaland Central Cde Kenneth Musanhi; Mashonaland East Cde Mike Bimha; Mashonaland West Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa; Masvingo Cde Lovemore Matuke; Matabeleland North Cde Obert Mpofu; Matabeleland South Cde Richard Ndlovu and Midlands Province Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Meanwhile, Prof Ncube, who was in Bulawayo at the weekend, met with former white commercial farmers at a local venue to share insights on Government’s plan to compensate them for the improvements that were made in farms prior to the Land Reform Programme.

Government resolved to compensate white farmers for the developments they made on the farms following the fast-track Land Reform Programme, which was done in the early 2000s.

Government has set a US$3,5 billion budget to compensate former white farmers for the improvement made on the land.

The Treasury confirmed the meeting through a statement posted on its official social media platform, Twitter, on Sunday morning.

“Finance Minister engaged white commercial farmers in Bulawayo as Government steps up efforts to clear arrears, resolve its debt and agree on a compensation plan for farm improvements as part of the ongoing efforts to re-engage the international community and revive the economy,” reads the statement.

Economic analysts have said the country’s debt cancellation strategy was important as it would unlock potential investment to growth in the economy. Chronicle