THE man living with albinism, whose ill-treatment by his family triggered an outpouring of love from across the country, has thanked Zimbabweans for their support.

This follows a deal, which was struck by his family, which will see him using one of the rooms at their Sunningdale home.

The story was broken by H-Metro last week.

Admire Kudakwashe Machingauta thanked Zimbabweans, including those living outside the country, for standing with him.

“To be honest with you, life was too hard for me,” he said.

“Iyezvino ndavekunzwa mhepo kupinda nekuti hama dzauya pano kusanganisira vakaitwa musarapavana.

“I regret marrying a South African woman because I left without anything, including my two children.

“I want to thank my neighbours, as well as Zimbabweans, including those outside the country, for the support that forced my relatives to meet over my plight.

“A temporary solution has been put in place and I appreciate that.”

His family met on Saturday to resolve the row.

The family agreed to temporarily separate his relative Tawanda Chipfakacha, from his wife Melody Chiyangwa, as part of the deal to accommodate him.

Family member Malvern Machingauta told H-Metro that they never abused Admire but wanted him to buy blankets first before giving him a room to stay.

“We never abused or neglected Admire as alleged,” said Malvern.

“He came from South Africa and I accommodated him at my Chitungwiza house.

“He left unceremoniously to Sunningdale, without blankets, since he never brought anything from South Africa.

“Tenants were yet to find alternative accommodation but he was quick to be there and brought us all this drama.

“To us it’s a skit, Admire wanted to use his skin to attract the world by such actions.

“Anyway, family members met today (Saturday) in Sunningdale and agreed to accommodate Admire in the room occupied by our nephew Tawanda and his wife.

“Tawanda’s wife will be accommodated somewhere until end of month since one of the tenants promised to look for alternative accommodation.

“Tawanda will stay with Admire for now. We love him, he is our brother, we do not neglect him as reported by neighbours,” said Malvern.

Tawanda is the son of Dorothy Machingauta, who is sister to both Admire and Malvern.

Dorothy lives with her husband in Harare and Malvern lives with his family in Chitungwiza.

Admire, being the last born, is yet to have his own house and was working in South Africa where his work permit was cancelled.

Some neighbours were not happy because the Machingauta family separated the couple instead of finding a better place to accommodate Admire.

“Their meeting came up with an unpleasant solution considering that Tawanda wants to live with his wife.

“One tenant had suggested to them that she can accommodate all her property in one room so that Admire gets a room but they declined this arrangement because they want money at the expense of someone’s rights.

"Dorothy and Malvern vanedzimba dzavo asi Admire gotwe achirarapanze, ngavaite mushe hatinakufara nazvo," said one of the neighbours.