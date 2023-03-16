ED NAMES HIS BEST PERFORMING MINISTER

Performance contracts that cabinet Ministers and other senior officials signed are assisting government departments to be focused on improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony of the 2023 Performance Contracts by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, permanent secretaries, chairpersons and chief executive officers of Public Entities and Local Authorities as well as Vice Chancellors of State Universities.

Top performing Ministers and achievers in the parastatals were honoured at the event.

Anxious Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development scooped the best performing Minister award while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Fredrick Shava was the runner- up.

Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe Vice Chancellor of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) got the best performing boss award for public entities.

“We will continually perfect this Performance Contract system to ensure that all overlaps and conflicts of roles across the various levels are minimised,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Capacity leadership development, coaching and counselling will also be prioritised. The system should be further perfected before it is rolled down to the other levels within the public sector.”