ED APPROVES 99,9% OF ASPIRING CANDIDATES CVs

THE Zanu PF Politburo has approved at least 99,9 percent of CVs of aspiring primary elections candidates with the ruling party saying only those involved in violence and criminal cases were disqualified.

Addressing the media at a post-extraordinary Politburo session in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party will soon announce the dates of the primaries.

“His Excellency is satisfied with the turn out, the list came in through the Commissariat Department and everyone, who felt that justice was not done had to bring the list directly to the commissariat.

“Approximately 99,9 percent of the candidates sailed through because His Excellency President Mnangagwa said no one should be left behind for any frivolous reason except where the candidate had a criminal record,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Among those disqualified was Harare Provincial Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson, who allegedly beat up Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were on duty conducting voter education in Epworth recently.

He is facing charges of contravening the Electoral Act by obstructing ZEC proceedings. He was remanded to April 5 on a $50 000 bail.

The party, Cde Mutsvangwa said, cannot determine the criminality of a person but the courts will.

“We await the justice system to guide us in decision making. Cde Damson, the PC for Harare province was disqualified. We hope he will accept the decision. He still has a future in the party and is a hard worker. The President stresses that the party is bigger than individuals,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa noted that the revolutionary party, Zanu PF, does not tolerate any form of violence from its members despite one’s position.

Secretary for Environment and Tourism in the Politburo First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, while Cde Judith Ncube and Cde Elifasi Mashaba look on during a Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday. – Picture: John Manzongo.

“This also goes to show that there is zero tolerance to violence There is zero tolerance against corruption and violence,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The list of successful candidates for primary elections, he said, will be availed soon to the public.

Cde Mutsvangwa also said that President Mnangagwa highlighted that there were efforts to undermine Government efforts from the country’s detractors.

“They feel like they should help us achieve our goals but we are masters of our own destiny, fully actualised to conduct our duties,” he said. Herald