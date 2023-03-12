12 FAMILIES EVICTED FROM HARARE FARM



A DOZEN families are stranded outside Koala Farm in Harare after the High Court ordered their eviction.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, war veteran Simbarashe Chimbi, whose family was among the evicted, said the farm was taken over by government in 2000 soon after land invasions and parcelled out to several families.

“This farm was given to the people in 2000 after government acquired it. All along, we knew that government owned this farm. The Local Government ministry did not tell us that it had sold the farm to a company called Lilly Investments.

“We didn’t know that government was giving out title deeds for farms and yet this white businessman only known as Benjamin managed to acquire one. These people who evicted us are the same people who are now asking us to vote for them,” Chimbi said.

Zanu PF vice-chairperson for Masango district, Emma Machacha, whose family was also evicted, said: “We received a court order to move out last week on Tuesday. We had established our settlements here and have crops and chicken runs. They are now destroying our assets and throwing them on the road.”

The farm, which is located some 13km south of Harare, has reportedly been sold to a company called Lilly Pilly Investments.

Efforts to get a comment from the company management were fruitless. Newsday