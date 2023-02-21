ELECTION DATES SOON, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday announced that he will soon proclaim the date for harmonised elections following the gazetting of the final Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report, while Government is ready to welcome back Zimbabweans from South Africa.
The report sets the boundaries for wards and constituencies
to be used in the upcoming harmonised elections.
The proclamation by the President follows the presentation
of the final report by the electoral body on February 17, pursuant to which,
the report should be gazetted within 14 days.
In December last year, ZEC presented its preliminary
delimitation report to President Mnangagwa which was tabled before Parliament
and referred back to the elections Commission for further consideration.
In an extraordinary Government gazette on Monday, President
Mnangagwa said: “Now, therefore, under and by the virtue of the powers invested
in the President, l do by this my Proclamation declare the names and boundaries
of the wards and the House of Assembly and Senatorial Constituencies as finally
determined by the Commission, which names boundaries set out in the schedule to
this Proclamation, to the Wards and National Assembly and the Senatorial
Constituencies of Zimbabwe for the purposes of the forthcoming and any
subsequent general election.”
The presentation of the final report made way for the
adoption of the new wards and constituencies in time to meet timelines that
should be observed in order for the harmonised elections to be held within the
constitutionally permissible time frame.
Addressing thousands of youths during the National Youth
Day commemorations in Lupane yesterday, President Mnangagwa said he will soon
make a proclamation of the election date.
“The delimitation report has now been gazetted. I will soon
be making a proclamation of the harmonised elections date. Meanwhile, I would
like to highlight that my Government is ready to receive our citizens from
South Africa who wish to come home,” he said.
“To date, we are already seeing many trickling back home
and setting up their businesses. Come home, ekhaya, kumusha, we are ready to
receive all our citizens.”
Zimbabweans living in South Africa under the Zimbabwe
Exemption Permits (ZEP) are due to return home this year when this facility
expires.
Government has pledged to help the citizens so that they
can get home with their possessions and start-up here.
The special permit was granted to nearly 170 000
Zimbabweans working, studying and living in South Africa but expires at the end
of June this year. A fair number have or are in the process of obtaining other
work permits so they can stay, but a lot will have to leave.
The President implored youths to vote for Zanu-PF and
observe peace as the country heads toward elections.
‘As per the requirement of the constitution, our country
will soon be holding our harmonized elections. As peace-loving people, let us
continue to guard and protect the stability we are enjoying in our nation by
saying no to violence and rejecting those bent on causing mayhem, turmoil, and
insecurity in our nation,” he said.
“The majority of you, our young people will be voting in
these elections, some for the first time. I challenge you to exercise this
sacred right, responsibly, aware that it was paid for by the blood of many sons
and daughters of Zimbabwe, some of whom were your age.”
President Mnangagwa said the democratic right to vote is a
right that must never be taken lightly.
‘It was not given on a silver platter. Your individual and
collective votes as a demographic group must defend, protect and guard the
independence, sovereignty and national interests of our motherland, Zimbabwe,”
he said.
The President implored youths to register to vote and
mobilise for a resounding Zanu-PF victory.
“Zan u PF is the party that brought about independence. It
is the only party with policies, programmes and projects to lift many of our
people out of poverty into prosperity,” he said.
“It is the only party with the vision for the future. This
must be at the centre of your conversations as the various youth groups.”
President Mnangagwa said the Government led by the
revolutionary party, Zanu-PF remains committed to facilitating the youth access
to relevant spaces in the body politic of the country.
“Our promise to broaden your participation in Government
remains high on our agenda. The youth seats in Parliament and their appointment
into strategic positions in both the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF and within
Government are assured,” he said.
The President said under the Second Republic, Government is
not going back on its commitment to empower young talented people in the
country.
“Your multi-faceted roles as entrepreneurs, innovators, and
quick adaptors to the use of science, technology and innovation must see you
participating fully in mainstream economic activities. If we remain united,
peaceful and hardworking, nothing is impossible,” he said. Chronicle
