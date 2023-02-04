465 PRISONERS IN CHIKURUBI PSYCHIATRIC UNIT

The man suspected of being Zimbabwe’s most prolific serial killer, Bright Zhantali, is among 465 inmates committed to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison’s psychiatric unit, who are undergoing either clinical management or medical evaluation to determine the state of their mental health.
The Sunday Mail has gathered that about 408 inmates
committed to the unit have been classified as criminal mental patients (CMPs),
which means their criminal cases are still pending before the courts.
The rest have been classified as detained mental patients
(DMPs), a classification reserved for convicted criminals with psychiatric
disorders.
About 55 percent of those housed in the unit were involved
or are suspected of having committed offences such as murder and attempted
murder, while 45 percent are either facing charges or have been convicted of
serious offences such as rape and armed robbery.
Zhantali is accused of raping and killing 23 women during a
year-long reign of terror that spanned Marondera, Goromonzi, Rusape, Mutare and
Macheke.
The suspected serial killer, who hails from Dandamera
Township in Concession, Mashonaland Central Province, is believed to have
confessed to most of the murders, even suggesting that he may have killed more
people.
He is suspected of having committed seven murders between
January and March last year.
The Chikurubi prison psychiatrist, Chief Superintendent
Christopher Njanjeni, said: “Yes, I can confirm that Zhantali is in the
Chikurubi psychiatric unit, undergoing observation and treatment.
“We currently have 465 mental patients in our psychiatric
unit against a carrying capacity of 150 patients.
“We have two categories of psychiatric patients — criminal
mental patients and detained mental patients.
“Currently, we have a total of 465 mental patients, of
which 408 are CMPs and 57 are DMPs.”
He said inmates were only committed to the unit on the
orders of a magistrate.
“These people are there for medical investigations after a
special ruling by a magistrate when an accused person starts to develop signs
of mental illness.
“When a prisoner starts showing signs of mental health
problems, the officer-in-charge of the prison reports the case to the nearest
magistrate.
“A special board of professionals will then sit to
determine whether the patient can be confirmed to be mentally disturbed, in
consultation with professional psychiatric medical practitioners.”
He said the inmates are under the care of specially trained
security officers.
“On treatment, our manual is the Mental Health Act, which
dictates how mental patients are treated, in line with national and
international guidelines.
“We have officers who provide physical security and medical
staff, who are involved in the management and dispensing of treatment drugs.
“We also have psychologists, who continuously monitor and
provide psychological support to the patients.”
The unit, he said, was presently beset by a range of
challenges, including inadequate accommodation and clothing for inmates, as well
as power outages.
“Medication for the inmates is also a challenge.
“We are currently using first-generation drugs to manage
the patients because the modern second-generation drugs are not available.
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) national
spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya Kanyezi said there are plans to expand
Chikurubi’s psychiatric unit.
“Those who are willing can come on board to help us and the
mental patients. These inmates are our brothers, sisters and also Zimbabweans
like us,” she said.
“When a person is detained, we expect society to visit him
or her.
“When people are sentenced and detained, relatives usually
desert them and that is also the case with mental health patients in our
custody.
“Society and relatives must visit the patients and bring
them goodies from home, which also helps as a form of therapy because, as you
know, as ZPCS, we take a correctional approach to the rehabilitation of
prisoners.”
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Ms Angeline
Munyeriwa said the authority was guided by the Mental Health Act when dealing
with matters pertaining to mental illness or suspected mental illness in
accused persons.
“Where an inmate is on remand awaiting trial or during the
course of a trial exhibits signs of mental illness and it is brought to the
attention of the prison authorities or the knowledge of the prosecutor, the
prison authorities or the prosecutor is enjoined in terms of Section 27 (of the
Mental Health Act) to report the fact to the magistrate,” she said.
“The magistrate will then make an order directing the
accused person be examined by two doctors.”
The examination is meant to inquire into the accused’s
state of mind.
“If the doctors make the same finding that the accused is
not suffering from mental illness, then there will be no need for a further
examination or psychiatric examination.”
However, if both doctors conclude that the accused person
is showing signs of mental illness, “then the accused person will be detained
in an institution designated for such a purpose for further care and management
by a psychiatrist”.
But, if the doctors arrive at contradictory conclusions, an
opinion from a third medical practitioner will be sought, “and the court will
be guided by the three reports”.
