PUPIL WHO GAVE BIRTH AT SCHOOL SET TO RETURN

THE Loreto High School pupil who gave birth at the school hostel and underwent post-natal care, is set to return to class.
The Form Three pupil gave birth to a bouncing baby last
week at the school’s box room.
She was assisted by health focal teachers before being
taken to Silobela Hospital for further assistance.
The parents were later informed of the incident and they
took her home in Gweru where she is reportedly in good health.
Efforts to contact the family were fruitless as they
refused to talk to the media saying they prefer to handle the issue privately.
According to the school authorities, the 15-year-old
transferred to Loreto High at the beginning of Third Term last year and chances
are high that she was already pregnant when she enrolled at the Roman
Catholic-run boarding school.
Information gathered by the Chronicle indicate that the
girl is set to return to class in a month’s time.
Government policy is that girls who give birth are allowed
to return to school and continue with their educatiion.
School head Mr Phillip Mapiravana said the pupil was free
to return to school and continue with her education as is Government policy.
“The girl is welcome to return to school whenever she feels
that she is ready. We are guided by the Education Amendment Act of 2020 which
makes it a fundamental right to access education even after giving birth,” said
Mr Mapiravana.
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson,
Mr Taungana Ndoro said they have since dispatched a team to the school to
provide socio-psycho support.
“We have dispatched our learner welfare department to
provide socio-psycho support to the pupil as well as other pupils at the
school. Our Education Amendment Act makes it mandatory for every learner to
access education,” he said.
Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary
Education chairperson Mr Torerai Moyo said any learner who falls pregnant is
not supposed to be expelled from school.
“The learner goes on leave for maybe two to three weeks
upon giving birth and then resumes classes. Her fundamental right to education
is guaranteed. She must feel comfortable in class because her rights are
enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.
Mr Moyo who is also MP for Gokwe-Chireya, said the
socio-psycho support that the children are receiving should guard against
stigmatisation.
“The girl should not be stigmatised when she returns to
class. The Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education however urges
pupils to abstain from sex which results in early pregnancies,” he said.
Pediatrician, Dr Crispen Ngwenya said child birth is a
process, which involves a lot of psychological support and advance
preparedness.
Dr Ngwenya who is also Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA)
Midlands Chapter president, said the pupil might require a lot of assistance
and more time to recuperate before she goes back to school.
“We might need to give her enough time for her to come to
terms with the situation and to find herself again. She needs to rest for a
long period because this is a complicated issue,” he said.
While normal maternity leave is about 90 days, Dr Ngwenya
said the pupil might require a year or so before she resumes lessons.
Lobby groups added their voices saying a conducive
environment should be created for the pupil to return to class. Chronicle
