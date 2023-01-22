MUVEVI KILLING : MADZIBABA FORETOLD OWN DEATH

The Hwedza apostolic church leader who was allegedly killed by former police detective Jaison Muvevi met his death while conducting rituals at his shrine to forestall the tragic events of January 13, his followers say.
Chrispen Kanerusine (48) who was popularly known as Madzibaba Sirage from the Johane Masowe
Chishanu Nguwo Chena sect was the first person to be killed by Muvevi in the
Negombwe area.
The officer-in-charge of Hwedza police camp Inspector
Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, who was a barman at Ruzema
Bottlestore, Mukamba Business Centre were also shot to death within hours of
Sirage’s cold blooded murder.
A fellow apostolic sect leader Edison Moyo, also known as
Madzibaba Eddie, told Standard People that Kanerusine had prophesied his
demise.
“A week before, he prophetically told congregants that he
saw a flag at half-mast near the shrine,” Moyo said.
“He said efforts to raise the flag from the half-mast were
in vain.”
On the fateful day, some men from a different apolostolic
sect shrine are said to have made a prophecy about the bloody events at
Kanerusine’s shrine.
They allegedly warned the sect’s members to stop attending
meetings involving Kanerusine and said blood was going to be shed at the
shrine.
The men performed some spiritual divination acts including
going around the shrine three times.
“After that, Madzibaba Sirage took over and that is when
Muvevi came and shot him dead,” Moyo said.
“If the three men had travelled earlier the death could
have been avoided, we could have prayed fervently but like what he had told the
people, the flag refused to be raised higher.”
Sect members said Kanerusine was well-known for his “gift”
in foretelling the future as well as assisting those with afflictions
spiritually.
He was also a trader who, when not at the shrine, would
move around villages and business centres selling different wares among them
leather belts. Standard
