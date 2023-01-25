MAN JAILED FIVE YEARS FOR STEALING RAILWAY METAL PIECE

A Harare man has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after he was convicted of picking a disused railway metal piece valued at US$33,40 along the railway line in Mbare.

Nyasha Chale (26) who pleaded guilty to the charge, appeared before Magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere.

The complainant is the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) represented by Mr Elias Tembo who is employed as a member of the security personnel under the Loss Control Department.

The court heard that on August 31, 2022, the NRZ loss control officers Tembo and Godknows Amuli were on duty doing some routine patrols along the railway line.

Upon approaching Seke Fly over, they saw Chale carrying a black plastic bag which seemed to have heavy contents.They approached him and requested to see what he was inside of the black plastic bag.

Upon realising that he had been caught, Chale quickly dropped the plastic bag down and attempted to run away. The two security officers gave chase and arrested him before he could flee from the scene.

The loss control officers then realised that it was the wedge door stanchion which he had stolen from the repairs siding of the NRZ.

The matter was referred to CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit for further management. Herald