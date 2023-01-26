HARARE SERIAL RAPIST REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspected serial rapist accused of robbing and sexually assaulting several teenage girls in Glen View, Harare was formally charged yesterday after his arrest earlier this week.

Chrispen Bonda (35) from Rugare was facing eight counts of rape and robbery when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was remanded in custody to February 9 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that in the night of February 1 last year, one of the complainants who was then aged 13 years, retired to bed in the family’s dining room together with her brother aged five.

The children’s parents were sleeping in their bedroom since the family was using three rooms as living quarters.

It is said the main door was not locked and early in the morning of February 2, 2022 at around 2am, the complainant woke up and saw the accused removing blankets.

The victim then switched on the light on her cellphone and saw the accused who placed a knife on her left ear. The accused ordered the complainant to remain silent and then force-marched her out of the house threatening to kill her if she resisted.

She complied with the accused’s order and was force-marched to a nearby incomplete house where the accused raped her once without protection.

The complainant reported the matter to her parents who took her to ZRP Glen View where they reported the matter.

She was referred to hospital where she was medically examined and a medical affidavit was obtained.

It is alleged that on October 6 last year at around 9pm, another victim aged 10 retired to bed with her mother and other family members, but the father was not home.

The victim was sharing the same blanket with her sister, while her mother shared a blanket with the other two siblings.

It is alleged on October 7 and at around 2.30am, the victim woke up and found herself outside the house and at their neighbour’s unfinished house in the company of the accused who was wearing a mask and a hooded jacket. The accused was holding a knife in his hand.

The State alleges the accused removed complainant’s panties, lowered his pants to the knees and he raped the victim once without protection.

The rapist then threatened the complainant with a knife and released her after she alerted him that her mother was calling out her name. The accused fled from the scene and the victim rushed home and narrated the incident to her mother.

It was discovered that a gas tank, $2 000, a Hisense cellphone with a NetOne line, a Samsung cellphone and a Vivo cellphone had been stolen by the accused.

The victim stated that she did not even know how she got out of the house with the accused who had forced open the main door to the house using an unknown object. A report was filed at ZRP Glen View.

Again, the victim was referred to hospital where she was medically examined and a medical affidavit was obtained. The total value stolen items was put at US$195, $200 and nothing was recovered.

It is alleged that on December 21 last year and at around 8pm, another victim aged 14 years retired to bed with other family members after making sure that all the house windows were closed and doors locked.

Using the same modus operandi, Bonda entered the house on December 22 at around 2am, and the complainant saw him wielding a knife.

It is alleged that he had switched off the light when he entered the house and went on to threaten all occupants in the house were whom he ordered to cover their heads with blankets.

Fearing for their lives, they complied with the order and the accused alleged that he was in the company of an accomplice who was outside but the family did not see him.

The suspect allegedly raped the minor once without protection and a gas tank, a blue kitchen knife and a Vivo cellphone before he fled from the scene with the loot.

A report was filed at ZRP Glen View and the victim was once again referred to hospital for further management.

On December 28 and at around 11pm, the suspect allegedly attacked a 15-year-old girl using the same modus operandi.

Bonda threatened her with a knife if she failed to comply with his orders and after raping her, he fled from the scene.

It is alleged the complainant’s parents woke up to find several items that included cellphones and clothes stolen.

On the same day at around 2am the accused attacked an 11-year-old girl using same modus operandi and stole from her home, a plasma television set and cellphones valued at US$189 and nothing was recovered.

On December 31, at around 1am he sexually attacked another 11- year old girl and stole a two plate gas stove.

The complainant’s parents were awakened by the noise of a pot that fell on the floor.

Earlier on November 15, 2022 he had sexually attacked a 16 year old girl at around 1am and a report was made at ZRP Glen View.

On January 19 this year at around 2300hours, Bonda sexually attacked a 13-year-old girl while holding a knife.

It is the State’s case that he force marched the complainant to Churu Farm Primary School where he raped her. Herald