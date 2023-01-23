FISHERMAN ATTACKED, EATEN BY CROC

A fisherman believed to be in his early 40s was killed and eaten by a crocodile while fishing in Runde River forcing game rangers to eliminate the problem reptile to retrieve his remains.

Zimparks rangers hunted down the killer crocodile, almost 4 metres long, and eliminated it before ripping open its stomach to recover the remains of the yet-to-be-identified man who was fishing in Runde River around the Chiredzi area.

Rangers from Zimparks reportedly handed over the man’s remains to the police for onward transmission to the mortuary.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident and warned villagers to treat rivers with caution, particularly during this current rainy season.

“We have received an unfortunate incident where a man in his 40s was attacked and killed by a crocodile while fishing in Runde River. Our team of alert rangers trekked and killed the problem animal. We want to encourage people to treat every water body with suspicion, especially during the current rainy season,” said Mr Farawo.

“Information that we have at the moment is that the deceased fisherman was in the company of another colleague and the pair was fishing in Runde River at night when the problem crocodile pounced,” he added.

Police said they were yet to receive details about the incident. Herald