DEPUTY MINISTER'A AIDE CHARGED WITH FRAUD

Ashirai Mawere, an aide to Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation, Science and Technology Development Raymond Machingura has been arraigned before the courts for fraud after he allegedly sold non-existent land.

Mawere (36) appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi last week and was remanded to today.

It is the State case that Mawere allegedly sold a piece of land to Clever Sibiya measuring 7 hectares at plot No 25 Ravenwood Farm in Chipinge and converted the amount to his own use. The total cost of the land was US$6150.

Sibiya paid for the land using World Remit and was given a recommendation letter.

When Sibiya wanted to clear the land he found the actual owners working on it. On realising that he was duped, he reported the matter to Police leading to Mawere’s arrest on December 29, 2022.

Sibiya suffered a total prejudice of US$6150 and nothing has been recovered.

Mawere is represented by Tariro Tazvitya of Bere Brothers. Masvingo Mirror