UNPAID NRZ SUSPENDS COMMUTER TRAINS

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has suspended its commuter train service, pending a payment of overdue fees by the Zimbabwe Passenger Company (Zupco).

The commuter trains, which ply various routes in Harare and Bulawayo, were introduced last year through a partnership between the NRZ and Zupco, in a bid to lessen congestion and ease the transport woes that urban commuters were facing.

Due to the fact that they are more spacious than kombis, the usual mode of transport for urban commuters, the trains were also expected to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, while offering safer and more affordable transport than the rogue mushikashika that are now also in vogue.

In Bulawayo, the commuter trains, which operate from Monday to Friday, were launched in November last year. However, in a statement, NRZ public affairs and stakeholder relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura said the service would be suspended from Monday.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) would like to advise the commuting public of a temporary suspension of the Urban Commuter Train Service with effect from Monday 28th November 2022. The service was launched in partnership with Zupco last year to ease congestion in Bulawayo and Harare,” he said.

Mr Kunambura said the suspension would be in effect until Zupco cleared its debt with the NRZ.

“The suspension was occasioned by an unsustainable operating environment arising from huge debts owed to NRZ by Zupco.

NRZ was therefore left with no option but to suspend commuter trains from 28 November due to capacity challenges. Normal services will resume once Zupco fulfils its obligations as set in the agreement. Any inconvenience caused to our valued customers is sincerely regretted,” he said. Sunday News