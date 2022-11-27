UNPAID NRZ SUSPENDS COMMUTER TRAINS

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has suspended its commuter train service, pending a payment of overdue fees by the Zimbabwe Passenger Company (Zupco).
The commuter trains, which ply various routes in Harare and
Bulawayo, were introduced last year through a partnership between the NRZ and
Zupco, in a bid to lessen congestion and ease the transport woes that urban
commuters were facing.
Due to the fact that they are more spacious than kombis,
the usual mode of transport for urban commuters, the trains were also expected
to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, while offering safer and more
affordable transport than the rogue mushikashika that are now also in vogue.
In Bulawayo, the commuter trains, which operate from Monday
to Friday, were launched in November last year. However, in a statement, NRZ
public affairs and stakeholder relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura said the
service would be suspended from Monday.
“The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) would like to
advise the commuting public of a temporary suspension of the Urban Commuter
Train Service with effect from Monday 28th November 2022. The service was
launched in partnership with Zupco last year to ease congestion in Bulawayo and
Harare,” he said.
Mr Kunambura said the suspension would be in effect until
Zupco cleared its debt with the NRZ.
“The suspension was occasioned by an unsustainable
operating environment arising from huge debts owed to NRZ by Zupco.
NRZ was therefore left with no option but to suspend
commuter trains from 28 November due to capacity challenges. Normal services
will resume once Zupco fulfils its obligations as set in the agreement. Any
inconvenience caused to our valued customers is sincerely regretted,” he said. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment