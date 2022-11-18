TEACHER SUSPENDED OVER SEXUAL RELATIONS WITH THREE PUPILS

A TEACHER at Chirere Secondary School in Odzi was suspended last week for allegedly having a sexual relationship with three Form Four female students from a neighbouring school.
The three Lorn Satellite Secondary School students are
currently being accommodated at a bush boarding facility in JI Village under
the Matanda Resettlement Scheme as they write their ‘O’ Level final
examinations at Chirere Secondary School.
Bush boarding has gained prominence as students seek accommodation closer to their schools or examination centres. In Zimbabwe, the legal age of consent for sex is 18.
It is a crime, therefore, for anyone to have sexual
intercourse with a person below that age.
Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba
said the teacher, only identified as Rumhungwe, has been suspended.
“I have been alerted of the alleged sexual relationship
between the teacher and the three ‘O’ Level candidates.
“The teacher has since been suspended as investigations on
the matter are ongoing. We will follow the disciplinary procedures as provided
for by the law and the policy of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education,” he said.
Mr Shumba warned teachers against sexually abusing minors.
He said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has
a firm stance against the vice.
“It is sad that we continue being seized with matters of
this nature at a time when we thought teachers are now aware of the obvious
consequences.
“Teachers must always be mindful of the loco-parentis role
that they are entrusted with. As professionals, we expect them to conduct
themselves in a mature and humane way while dealing with students.
“As authorities, we will not ignore such issues and will
get to the bottom of the matter. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken
where need be,” said Mr Shumba.
The owner of the house where the three girls were staying,
Mr Bobo Hamadziripi, told The Manica Post that Rumhungwe would either knock on the
girls’ window and invite them to join him at the nearby shops or provide bus
fare for them to join him at the rural shopping centre.
The issue came to light after one of the girls’ brother
caught wind of the sexual abuse case.
Mr Hamadziripi is assisting in the investigations as he
sympathises with the parents who trusted him with their children.
“Their parents approached me and asked me to accommodate
their children. I have always provided accommodation for the children, either
during the course of the term or during exam time.
“All along I have been accommodating boys and this was my
first time taking girls,” he said. Manica Post
